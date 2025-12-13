AngloGold Ashanti Executive Director Sells Over Three Million Dollars in Shares

AngloGold Ashanti plc announced on Thursday, December 12, 2025, that Executive Director Alberto Calderon sold 40,148 ordinary shares valued at approximately 3.2 million United States dollars in an on market transaction conducted on December 10. The mining executive continues holding significant equity in the global gold producer following the disposal.

The shares traded at a weighted average price of 79.7853 dollars per security across multiple transactions ranging from 79.70 to 80.02 dollars. Calderon retained ownership of 338,849 shares and share incentive awards after the sale, plus another 253,965 shares under the Performance Share Plan (PSP) that have not yet vested. The combined holdings demonstrate continued alignment between executive compensation and shareholder interests despite the partial liquidation.

AngloGold Ashanti trades on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under ticker AU and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) under ticker ANG. The company disclosed the transaction through a regulatory announcement filed with exchanges in London, Denver and Johannesburg on December 12. The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited serves as JSE sponsor for the gold mining corporation.

Executive share sales typically occur for various reasons including tax planning, portfolio diversification or personal financial requirements, and do not necessarily indicate negative views about company prospects. Securities regulations in multiple jurisdictions require public companies to disclose transactions by directors and senior executives to maintain market transparency and prevent insider trading concerns.

Calderon assumed the chief executive officer position at AngloGold Ashanti in September 2021, replacing Nick Holland after a comprehensive global search. The Colombian born executive holds a doctorate in economics from Yale University along with master’s degrees in philosophy and economics from the same institution. He also earned a law degree and bachelor of economics from Andes University in Colombia.

Before joining AngloGold Ashanti, Calderon served as chief executive officer of Orica, a Melbourne based mining explosives manufacturer, from 2015 to 2021. His earlier career included senior roles at BHP where he held positions as president of diamonds and specialty products, group executive and chief commercial officer, and group executive for aluminum, nickel and corporate development between 2006 and 2011.

Under Calderon’s leadership, AngloGold Ashanti has pursued strategic repositioning through acquisitions and operational improvements. The company completed its 2.5 billion dollar acquisition of Egyptian gold miner Centamin in November 2024, paying a 36.7 percent premium to expand production capacity and become the world’s fourth largest gold producer. The Centamin deal brought the Sukari mine in Egypt into the portfolio, which targets approximately 500,000 ounces annually.

Third quarter 2025 results demonstrated strong financial performance with free cash flow surging 141 percent year over year to reach a record 920 million dollars. Revenue increased 61 percent driven by elevated gold prices and production growth, while earnings per share rose 136 percent compared to the prior year period. The company declared a 460 million dollar dividend and reported 450 million adjusted net cash on its balance sheet.

AngloGold Ashanti’s stock reached an all time high of 88 dollars on November 26, 2025, benefiting from gold prices exceeding 4,000 dollars per ounce during October and strong operational execution. The stock trades approximately 11 percent above its 52 week high of 89.19 dollars and 297 percent above its 52 week low of 22.45 dollars. Analyst consensus rates the stock as a buy with an average 12 month price target around 90 dollars.

The mining company operates approximately 11 gold production facilities across Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania. Major operations include Geita in Tanzania targeting 600,000 ounces annually following expansion, Kibali in Democratic Republic of Congo managed by Barrick Gold Corporation, and Obuasi in Ghana where management reports progress addressing challenging ground conditions through new mining methods.

AngloGold Ashanti maintains a diverse portfolio spanning four continents with operations in Africa, the Americas and Australia. The company produced 4.1 million ounces in 2013 and continues expanding capacity through organic growth and acquisitions. It also generates revenue from byproducts including silver and sulfuric acid alongside its primary gold production.

For 2025, management projects stable full year total cash costs with approximately three percent increases driven by inflationary pressures on labor and consumables. Revenue forecasts indicate growth to 9.74 billion dollars for full year 2025 and 11.58 billion dollars for 2026, reflecting higher expected gold prices and production volumes from recently acquired assets.

The company emphasized disciplined execution in recent communications with stakeholders, highlighting 17 percent improvements in safety metrics across operations. Management resolved cash lockup issues in Argentina with no bond repayments currently due, addressing concerns that had weighed on investor sentiment earlier in 2025.

Strategic initiatives under consideration include potential divestments of non core assets following the Centamin acquisition. A proposed merger in Ghana combining Iduapriem with Gold Fields’ Tarkwa operation has not progressed due to regulatory delays related to Ghanaian political considerations. The transaction would have created operational synergies in the West African nation where both companies maintain significant production capacity.

AngloGold Ashanti also advances greenfield development projects including the Northrop project in Nevada where a prefeasibility study is expected in February 2026. The company maintains exploration programs in both established and emerging gold producing regions worldwide as part of its strategy to replace reserves and extend mine life across the portfolio.

Market observers note executive share sales represent routine portfolio management activities, particularly given the stock’s strong appreciation during 2025. Calderon’s retention of substantial equity holdings including unvested performance shares maintains alignment with long term shareholder value creation objectives. The Performance Share Plan ties executive compensation to achievement of specific financial and operational targets over multiyear periods.

Investors can contact AngloGold Ashanti investor relations through Andrea Maxey or Yatish Chowthee for additional information. Media inquiries should be directed to the company’s communications team. Additional details about the transaction and executive holdings are available through regulatory filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other relevant jurisdictions.