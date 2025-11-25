Anfoega SHS Kicks Off 2025 Inter-House Freshers Games with Thriling Athletics Opener

Anfoega Senior High School’s 2025 Inter-House Freshers Games got off to a spectacular start today, with electrifying athletics events that set the tone for a week of friendly competition. The opening ceremony marked the beginning of a much-anticipated event, bringing together students from various houses to showcase their skills, teamwork, and school spirit. The excitement was palpable as participants prepared to represent their houses in football, volleyball, and other sports.

The first highlight of the games was the boys’ football match between Franklin Williams House and Katty Krampa House. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, but the Blues from Franklin Williams emerged victorious, clinching a 3-0 win on penalties. The crowd erupted in cheers as the winning team celebrated their hard-fought triumph, setting a competitive tone for the rest of the tournament. “It was a great start to the games,” said a proud student from Franklin Williams House. “We’re motivated to keep pushing forward!”

The day’s events underscored the spirit of unity and sportsmanship that defines Anfoega SHS. Tomorrow promises more thrilling action as volleyball and football matches continue, with students eager to secure points for their houses. “The energy today was unmatched,” remarked a teacher and games coordinator. “We encourage all students to support their teams and enjoy the healthy competition.”

The school community wishes all participants the best of luck in the upcoming games. With teamwork, determination, and enthusiasm, the 2025 Inter-House Freshers Games is set to be one to remember.