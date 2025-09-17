Andy Dosty to Celebrate Birthday with Special ‘Simply Irresistible’ Edition at Soho

Renowned Ghanaian disc jockey and radio personality, Andy Dosty, is set to celebrate his birthday in grand style at Soho, Marina Mall, located in Airport City, Accra.

The much-anticipated event is scheduled for Friday, September 19, 2025, and will coincide with Simply Irresistible, Ghana’s premier corporate nightlife experience organized by award-winning disc jockey, DJ Mensah, and held every Friday evening at Soho. This edition promises to be extra special as it doubles as Andy Dosty’s birthday bash.

Table reservations can be made via 0550188888 or 0271000085.

Born Andrew Amoh, Andy Dosty is a celebrated figure in Ghana’s entertainment scene. A DJ and radio presenter with the Multimedia Group Limited, he took over hosting duties of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM in 2017. His contributions earned him the Radio Personality of the Year award at the 2019 National Communications Awards.

Beyond radio, Dosty has hosted a variety of high-profile events, including the launch of The Taste of Afrika. He was appointed to the Ghana DJ Awards board in 2018 and became an ambassador for the International Youth Empowerment Foundation’s Youth Summit in 2019.

That same year, he released a single titled “Love You Die” featuring Kuami Eugene. He also made headlines after claiming credit for the rise of Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale, a statement that sparked debate among fans.

In 2021, Dosty stirred public discussion again when he dismissed upcoming artist Okese 1 from his studio over punctuality and conduct issues.

Most recently, Andy Dosty co-hosted the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2024 alongside TV star Roselyn Felli, in a ceremony that celebrated excellence in disc jockeying and entertainment.

This Friday’s event at Soho is expected to bring together industry heavyweights, fans, and party lovers for a night of unforgettable music and celebration.