Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III and formerly known as Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday morning, 19 February 2026, the same day he turned 66, in what marks the first arrest of a British royal in modern history.

Unmarked police vehicles were seen arriving at the Wood Farm farmhouse on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where Mountbatten-Windsor has been living since he was removed from Royal Lodge in Windsor earlier this month. Police simultaneously conducted searches at a second address in Berkshire. Thames Valley Police confirmed in a statement that a man in his sixties from Norfolk remains in police custody, without naming the individual, as is standard practice under United Kingdom law. Norfolk Police confirmed they were supporting the investigation.

The specific allegation under investigation relates to Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct as the United Kingdom’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment between 2001 and 2011. Investigators are examining claims that during that period he shared confidential government documents with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including reports from official trade visits to Southeast Asia. The Financial Times also reported this week that emails show Mountbatten-Windsor agreed to help negotiate an USD 8 billion cash-for-oil swap involving Epstein-linked parties, using his access and influence as a royal trade envoy.

Thames Valley Police separately confirmed it is also assessing information relating to the possible trafficking of a young woman for sexual purposes involving Mountbatten-Windsor in 2010, though that matter has not resulted in a charge.

King Charles III responded swiftly. In a statement, the King said he learned of the arrest with the deepest concern, added that the law must take its course, and confirmed that the royal household will extend its full and wholehearted support and cooperation to the investigation. United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated simply that nobody is above the law.

The arrest follows years of mounting controversy. In 2022, Mountbatten-Windsor reached a civil settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 17. He did not admit wrongdoing but acknowledged Giuffre’s suffering as a victim of sex trafficking. Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025. In October 2025, King Charles stripped his brother of all royal titles and ordered him to leave Royal Lodge, following renewed public fury triggered by the release of United States Department of Justice files containing millions of pages of Epstein-related documents in which Mountbatten-Windsor featured extensively.

Under English and Welsh law, misconduct in public office is a common law offence requiring proof of wilful and serious abuse of the powers or responsibilities of a public role. It carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Police may hold a suspect for up to 24 hours before charging or releasing them, or up to 96 hours in cases involving serious alleged offences.

The investigation is the second in the United Kingdom triggered by the Epstein files: the Metropolitan Police visited the London home of former Cabinet minister Peter Mandelson this month in a separate misconduct in public office inquiry. Mandelson has denied any wrongdoing. Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied all wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. He has not issued a response to Thursday’s arrest.