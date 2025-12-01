Andre Onana Dropped from Cameroon AFCON Squad

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been excluded from Cameroon’s 28 man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, marking a surprising omission for the Indomitable Lions’ long serving number one.

Onana, currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor after departing Manchester United in September, was notably absent from the roster announced Monday by Cameroon’s Football Federation. The 29 year old’s exclusion comes alongside veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar, who has represented Cameroon for 15 years.

The squad announcement coincided with the federation’s decision to sack manager Marc Brys, replacing the Belgian coach with David Pagou just three weeks before Cameroon’s tournament opener against Gabon on December 24. Federation President Samuel Eto’o, recently reelected to his position, had made no secret of his desire to replace Brys since the latter’s April 2024 appointment by the sports ministry.

Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo and Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba are among the Premier League stars selected for the tournament, which runs from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026. Mbeumo joined United from Brentford in July 2025 for approximately £71 million after scoring 20 Premier League goals in the 2024-25 season.

Cameroon named four goalkeepers in their squad including Devis Epassy of Dinamo Bucharest, Simon Omossola of St Eloi Lupopo, Simon Ngapandouetnbu of Montpellier, and Edouard Sombang of Colombe Du Dja. Despite this depth, Onana’s 53 international caps and extensive experience made his omission particularly surprising to observers.

The changes follow Cameroon’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The Indomitable Lions lost 1 to 0 to the Democratic Republic of Congo in a crucial World Cup playoff match, with Onana receiving partial blame for conceding the goal. That defeat appears to have accelerated the federation’s decision to reshape the national team ahead of AFCON.

Onana moved to Trabzonspor seeking to revive his career after struggling for consistency at Manchester United following his 2023 transfer from Inter Milan. The goalkeeper has shown signs of resurgence in Turkey, keeping three clean sheets in 10 Super Lig appearances. However, his club form proved insufficient to retain his place in the national team.

United head coach Ruben Amorim suggested in September that Onana struggled to cope with demands that come with representing the 20 time English champions. He noted Onana had a very good season at Inter Milan and possesses quality, but pressure at Manchester United can be extraordinarily difficult. Sometimes a player needs a change regardless of experience, Amorim stated.

Belgian international Senne Lammens arrived from Royal Antwerp to replace Onana at Manchester United, with the 23 year old establishing himself as the club’s new number one goalkeeper ahead of backup Altay Bayindir. Lammens has impressed since his summer arrival, providing Amorim with a reliable presence between the posts.

Pagou’s first action as new Cameroon manager was approving the AFCON squad list. The 56 year old, who has managed in Cameroon’s domestic league, will be assisted by Martin Ntoungou Mpile. Pagou faces the challenge of preparing a new look squad with minimal time before the tournament begins.

Cameroon competes in Group F alongside defending champions Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, and Mozambique. The Indomitable Lions open their campaign against Gabon at Agadir on December 24 before facing Ivory Coast four days later. The group stage concludes December 31 when Cameroon meets Mozambique.

The five time African champions enter the tournament amid significant upheaval following the managerial change and squad overhaul. Losing both Onana and Aboubakar removes considerable experience from the roster, with both players having featured prominently in recent continental competitions.

Aboubakar, Cameroon’s attacking stalwart for more than a decade, represented one of the most significant omissions alongside Onana. The striker’s exclusion signals Pagou’s intention to build around younger players as Cameroon seeks to return to continental prominence after disappointing World Cup qualification.

Onana previously helped Cameroon reach the 2021 AFCON semifinals before missing the 2023 tournament due to a disciplinary dispute with then manager Rigobert Song. He returned to the national team setup after resolving differences with the federation, only to find himself excluded again for the Morocco tournament.

The goalkeeper’s AFCON omission represents another setback in what has been a difficult period since leaving Inter Milan, where he was part of the Champions League winning squad. Onana’s trajectory from European champion to being dropped from his national team highlights how quickly fortunes can change in professional football.

Cameroon’s squad features a blend of European based professionals and domestic league players. Nine defenders, 11 midfielders, and four forwards complete the roster alongside the four goalkeepers. Notable inclusions beyond Mbeumo and Baleba include former Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges Kevin Nkoudou, who now plays for Saudi Arabian club Diriyah.

Manchester United will monitor the tournament closely with Mbeumo’s participation affecting their Premier League schedule. The club faces decisions about when to release players for international duty and when they might return, with knockout stage progression potentially extending absences.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) introduced squad regulation adjustments ahead of the tournament, allowing teams to name 26 players compared to the previous 23 player limit. Cameroon’s 28 man provisional squad will be trimmed before the tournament begins.

Eto’o’s influence over team selection appears strengthened following his reelection as federation president. The former Barcelona, Chelsea, and Inter Milan striker has prioritized reshaping Cameroon’s national team structure despite resistance from government appointed coaching staff.

Onana’s exclusion eliminates one of Cameroon’s most recognizable international players from the continental showcase. The goalkeeper’s absence removes a veteran presence that might have steadied younger teammates during pressure moments in Morocco.

Whether Onana can use this setback as motivation to reclaim his place remains uncertain. The goalkeeper must first establish consistent form at Trabzonspor while hoping future Cameroon coaches view him differently than the current technical staff.

For now, Onana watches from Turkey as Cameroon prepares for AFCON without him, a stunning development for a player who had seemed integral to the Indomitable Lions’ plans just months ago. His omission underscores the unpredictable nature of international football, where form, politics, and timing converge to shape squad selections.