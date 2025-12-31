Andre Ayew Joins NAC Breda in Eredivisie Relegation Battle

Dutch side NAC Breda have announced the signing of veteran striker Andre Ayew on a free transfer, signing him until the end of the 2025 to 2026 season with an option to extend. The 36 year old joins the Eredivisie outfit as they fight to avoid relegation, currently sitting at the bottom of the table with 13 points from 17 matches.

Ayew stated regarding his transfer to Breda, “I’m someone who really enjoys challenges, both personally and as part of a team. I find that here at NAC. I want to do everything I can to help the club and my teammates. We’re in a situation where staying in the Eredivisie is the only thing that matters. The mental aspect is perhaps the most important thing in this situation. Together with our supporters, we must fight this battle head on in the second half of the season”.

Ayew had been without a club since last summer. He played his last competitive matches at Le Havre in May 2025. In the meantime, Ayew maintained his fitness at Nania FC, owned by his father and African football legend Abedi Pele.

Technical Director Peter Maas explained Ayew’s arrival, stating, “Andre is eager to help NAC in their fight for survival. That’s become very clear from our conversations. We’re currently in a difficult position with NAC. Ayew has also faced some tough times in his career. He’s a true sportsman who takes good care of himself. We believe that with his experience and specific qualities, he can be of value to NAC right now”.

Over nearly 600 appearances across the Champions League, Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Premier League, Championship, and Turkish Super Lig, Ayew has scored more than 160 goals. On the international stage, he has earned over 120 caps for Ghana, netting 24 goals.

The former Black Stars captain boasts an impressive career, having made his mark at Olympique de Marseille, Swansea City, and West Ham United. During his first stint at Marseille between 2007 and 2015, Ayew scored 60 goals. In England, he recorded 47 goals for Swansea City and added 12 goals during his time at West Ham United.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has not closed the door on Ayew, but the dynamics within the national team have changed since Addo began his second stint in February 2024. The 36 year old has not been recalled during that period, while the captain’s armband has been passed to his younger brother, Jordan Ayew, signaling a clear shift in leadership and long term planning.

Ayew has been absent from recent squads, reflecting the technical team’s focus on youth. Despite this, Ayew’s pedigree remains unmatched with over 120 caps, 24 goals, multiple Africa Cup of Nations appearances, and three FIFA World Cups. His tournament nous could prove invaluable as Ghana gears up for the 2026 World Cup, facing tough opponents like England, Croatia, and Panama.

Regular minutes and strong performances in the Eredivisie could strengthen his case, whether as a starter or an experienced squad option. At the same time, Ghana may also decide to move forward without him, trusting a new core to carry the team through the tournament.

Ayew joins head coach Carl Hoefkens’ squad immediately. NAC will resume training on Friday, January 2, at the BO Infra Training Complex in Zundert.