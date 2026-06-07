Analysts urge politics out of LGBTQ bill debate

As Parliament prepares to revisit the anti LGBTQ bill, commentators across Ghana are urging leaders to strip party politics from the debate and follow proper legal procedure.

Relationship counsellor and social commentator Counsellor Lutterodt set the tone on Okay FM, insisting the country judge the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill on shared national values, not partisan calculation. “Let us eliminate political mindsets and biases,” he said, appealing to President John Dramani Mahama to follow due process and wider consultation should lawmakers fail to reach consensus.

Others used the moment to assign blame. United Party communicator Solomon Owusu pointed back at the previous government, faulting former President Nana Akufo-Addo and former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for not finalising the law in 2024 and arguing the matter would be settled had they acted then.

Political analyst Keskine Owusu Poku turned the charge on the governing side, accusing Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of double standards. He said the party had blamed Akufo-Addo for stalling the bill while in opposition, yet now suggests it never reached him for assent. He also recalled that the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had questioned the bill’s custodial sentences during debate, only to be dismissed and branded a sympathiser.

A sharper dissent came from the University of Ghana, where political science lecturer Abdul Jalilu Ateku questioned whether the law is needed at all. He told Asaase Radio on Saturday that jobs and the economy deserve more attention than the legislation, and reminded listeners that Ghana governs itself as a secular constitutional democracy rather than a religious one. He warned that a law seen as repressive could unsettle foreign investment and Ghana’s standing abroad.

The interventions follow Speaker Alban Bagbin’s directive on 2 June ordering Parliament to reconsider the bill, which lawmakers passed on 29 May. Bagbin said he had expected only the consideration stage to begin before the House rose, and called for fresh engagement between the two sides.

The legislation, which would tighten restrictions on same sex relationships and criminalise the promotion, advocacy and funding of LGBTQ activities, remains one of Ghana’s most divisive issues, cheered by religious and traditional bodies and opposed by rights advocates who fear it threatens constitutional freedoms.