Analyst Warns GANRAP Gold Strategy Could Fuel Galamsey Instead of Curbing It

A policy analyst is challenging the government to explain how it intends to dramatically increase gold purchases from Ghana’s artisanal and small-scale mining sector to build foreign reserves while simultaneously waging a credible war against illegal mining.

Alfred Appiah has raised the concern in the context of Ghana’s newly approved Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP), which Parliament passed this week. The policy, anchored on the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140), targets international reserves equivalent to 15 months of import cover by the end of 2028, up from the current 5.7 months. To get there, the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) is required to purchase approximately 2.45 tonnes of gold per week from the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector, alongside a further 0.57 tonnes weekly through pre-emption rights over large-scale producers.

The macroeconomic logic is sound on paper. Ghana generated approximately $10 billion in foreign exchange through GoldBod in 2025 alone, at a fraction of the cost of previous borrowing-based reserve strategies. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has described GANRAP as a decisive break from the debt-fuelled reserve accumulation that contributed to Ghana’s 2022 economic crisis.

But Appiah says the mechanism through which GANRAP must deliver its targets creates a troubling contradiction with the government’s anti-galamsey commitments.

“Government needs to explain how it plans to mop up significantly more gold from the artisanal and small-scale mining sector to bolster foreign reserves while also dealing decisively with galamsey,” he said.

The analyst argues that productivity in the small-scale mining sector is inherently low and that scaling up output in that space almost inevitably means more land disturbance, more chemical use, and more environmental degradation. If the state is signalling higher gold absorption from ASM operators, the pressure to produce more will ripple across the sector, emboldening both licensed and unlicensed miners alike.

Appiah describes the situation as potential policy incoherence: fighting galamsey with one hand while expanding the state’s financial dependence on the same ecosystem with the other. Enforcement gaps and regulatory weaknesses in Ghana’s small-scale mining environment mean that illegal operators consistently operate alongside licensed miners, making clean separation difficult in practice.

“It begins to look like policy incoherence to pursue an aggressive anti-galamsey agenda while simultaneously ramping up gold purchases from the small-scale sector, where galamsey thrives,” he said.

He added a sharper edge to his critique by challenging the most common defence of GANRAP. If the government argues that illegal mining will continue regardless of whether the state buys gold from the ASM sector, Appiah says that reasoning should be stated plainly rather than obscured.

“If the defence is that galamsey would continue whether the government buys gold from the small-scale sector or not, then we should all be honest with each other that we are not winning the fight. We should accept that reality and stop the pretense,” he said.

The stakes extend beyond policy optics. Communities downstream from active mining zones continue to face contaminated water sources, degraded farmland, and mounting health risks. Environmental restoration costs are rising, and the social toll on affected communities has deepened over successive administrations. As of late 2024, an estimated 60 percent of Ghana’s water bodies had suffered pollution linked to illegal and small-scale mining activity.

Appiah’s position does not dispute the importance of building Ghana’s reserves or the broader GANRAP objective. His challenge is narrower and more pointed: that reserve accumulation cannot be pursued without accounting for the environmental and regulatory costs embedded in the mechanism chosen to achieve it, and that Ghanaians deserve a clear and honest account of those trade-offs.