Analyst Urges Kennedy Agyapong to Pick Samira Bawumia as Running Mate

Political analyst Nana Kofi Frimpong Ziega has called on New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong to consider selecting Samira Bawumia as his running mate if he wins the party’s presidential primaries, describing the move as strategic for unity.

Speaking on Kessben TV, Mr. Ziega warned that the NPP is currently facing deep internal challenges that could threaten its chances in the 2028 general elections. He stated that “the NPP has lots of problems” and suggested that a victory in 2028 would require significant effort to overcome current divisions.

According to the analyst, the tone and conduct of the ongoing internal campaigns are worrying and risk creating lasting divisions within the party. He described the situation as more dangerous than previous periods of internal tension in the party’s history, including the 1998 period leading up to the Sunyani congress.

Mr. Ziega expressed concern that the current campaign rhetoric could undermine post-primary unity. He questioned whether losing aspirants and their supporters would genuinely campaign for rivals if they are defeated, citing specific examples of campaign figures whose commitment to party unity remains uncertain.

As a solution, the analyst proposed that Mr. Agyapong should adopt an inclusive strategy if he emerges victorious. He argued that selecting Samira Bawumia as running mate would broaden the party’s appeal and heal internal divisions, while also gaining support from women and Muslims.

Mr. Ziega further suggested that if Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia wins the primaries, he must equally pursue reconciliation within the party. He recommended that Bawumia should use campaign heads from various aspirants to lead his campaign, incorporating people from Kennedy’s campaign team to bridge differences.

According to him, deliberate efforts at inclusion and reconciliation are essential for the NPP’s long-term survival. He concluded that such measures would enhance the party’s future prospects as a political organization.

The comments come as the NPP prepares for its presidential primaries, with multiple aspirants competing for the party’s flagbearer position. Internal party dynamics and the ability of losing candidates to support the eventual winner have historically influenced the NPP’s electoral performance in general elections.

Party unity has been a recurring challenge for the NPP during primary seasons, with previous contests occasionally producing tensions that required significant reconciliation efforts. The 2008 primaries, for instance, left divisions that some party observers believe contributed to the NPP’s narrow loss in that year’s general election.

The recommendation to select Samira Bawumia as running mate reflects broader discussions within Ghanaian political circles about gender representation and strategic ticket balancing. Samira Bawumia has maintained visibility in party activities and public engagements, though she has not held elected political office.

Women remain significantly underrepresented in Ghana’s political leadership, particularly in presidential and vice-presidential positions. No woman has served as vice president since the Fourth Republic began in 1993, though several have held ministerial portfolios and other senior government positions.

Muslim representation on major party tickets has also been a factor in Ghanaian electoral politics, with parties occasionally considering religious and regional balance when constructing presidential tickets. Vice President Bawumia’s selection in 2008 and subsequent elections reflected partly the NPP’s calculation about northern and Muslim voter appeal.

The analyst’s comparison of current campaign tensions to historical episodes, including the 2005 National Democratic Congress congress in Koforidua, underscores his assessment that internal party dynamics have reached concerning levels. However, no physical confrontations or violence have been reported in the current NPP primary campaign.

Whether aspirants will heed calls for inclusive strategies and deliberate reconciliation remains to be seen. Primary campaigns typically intensify as voting approaches, with competing camps working to mobilise delegate support while managing relationships that must be repaired after results are announced.

The NPP’s ability to manage internal divisions and present a united front will be closely watched by political observers and voters as the party seeks to regain power in 2028. Electoral success in Ghana’s competitive political environment typically requires parties to mobilise their full base while appealing to swing voters, objectives that become difficult when internal factions remain unreconciled.

Party leadership has previously emphasised the importance of unity and indicated commitment to reconciliation processes following primaries. How effectively those processes are implemented will likely influence the NPP’s competitiveness in the next general election.