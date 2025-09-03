Analyst: Research Replaces Propaganda in Ghana Elections

Political campaigns relying on propaganda and emotional appeals face diminishing returns in Ghana’s evolving electoral landscape, according to a leading research analyst who emphasizes data-driven strategies as the new pathway to victory.

Mussa Dankwah, Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, argued that successful campaigning now requires scientific polling, strategic research, and evidence-based messaging rather than traditional rhetorical approaches that previously dominated Ghana’s political scene.

Speaking on Citi FM after accurately projecting the Akwatia by-election results, Dankwah described the shifting dynamics reshaping how parties must approach voters, particularly younger demographics that comprise the electoral majority.

“Gone are the days when elections are won on propaganda, emotions, insults, or just anything,” Dankwah said, emphasizing that political parties must adapt to these new realities or risk electoral failure.

The analyst highlighted generational change as a driving force behind this transformation, noting that over 70% of Ghana’s voters are under 35 years old. This demographic shift has fundamentally altered campaign effectiveness, requiring parties to reconsider their messaging strategies and communication methods.

Younger voters’ relationship with technology and information access creates additional accountability pressures for political candidates, according to Dankwah. Social media platforms enable rapid fact-checking and information verification that can quickly expose misleading campaign claims.

“These people are on social media, and they will be quick to fact-check you,” he warned, suggesting that deceptive messaging now carries higher risks than in previous electoral cycles when information verification was more limited.

Dankwah’s analysis reflects broader trends in democratic societies where traditional campaign tactics face challenges from increased information access and changing voter expectations. His successful Akwatia projection, which he described as professionally high-stakes, demonstrates the growing importance of accurate polling in Ghana’s political environment.

The research executive’s comments suggest that Ghana’s political landscape is maturing toward evidence-based campaigning, potentially reducing the effectiveness of populist appeals that have historically influenced electoral outcomes in the country.

This evolution mirrors developments in other democratic contexts where younger, more connected electorates demand greater authenticity and factual accuracy from political candidates and parties seeking their support.