Analyst Questions Secrecy Around Government WhatsApp Platform With Journalists

Dr. Joshua Zaato has raised concerns about a government-initiated WhatsApp platform that reportedly includes journalists, civil society actors, and officials from key accountability institutions, questioning the lack of transparency surrounding its creation and membership.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday, 8 December 2025, the governance and public policy analyst from the University of Ghana said while collaboration between state institutions and non-state actors is normal, the secrecy surrounding the platform contradicts transparency principles expected in anti-corruption reforms. The controversy emerged after discussions on Joy FM’s Newsfile on Saturday, 6 December 2025, revealed the existence of the platform allegedly hosting officials from accountability institutions, Supreme Court representatives, civil society actors, and prominent journalists.

Dr. Zaato emphasized that constant interaction among institutions in any governance ecosystem is standard practice. However, he argued the manner in which the platform emerged gives the impression of concealment, which undermines public trust in accountability mechanisms. He called for full disclosure of the membership list to allow the public and analysts to assess whether individuals on the platform had shown patterns of political alignment in their public actions.

The platform surfaced during deliberations on the Office of the Special Prosecutor, with conflicting explanations about its origin and purpose. Newsfile host Samson Lardy Anyenini initially described the group as operating independently of government influence, but Sammy Darko later clarified the group was established as part of a government-led anti-corruption reform initiative. According to Darko, the government created the platform because Ghana is charting a new path on corruption policy and ethics.

Dr. Zaato warned that even the perception of closeness between government and accountability institutions can erode trust in their independence. He noted people are already questioning whether this explains the absence of strong pushback from civil society organizations or robust oversight from independent bodies. He suggested the controversy reflects a broader hunger for power and control, alleging the government may be seeking to influence civil society organizations, journalists, or judicial actors.

Civil society advocate Edem Senanu defended the platform on the same Asaase Breakfast Show, confirming he is on a platform linked to the review of Ghana’s 10-year National Anti-Corruption Action Plan. Senanu argued that platforms bringing together government, civil society, experts, and media are not only permissible but mandated by the Constitution under Article 35(6d), which obligates the state to afford all possible opportunities for people at all levels to influence decision-making.

The existence of the platform raises questions about the relationship between state institutions, media practitioners, and civil society organizations in Ghana’s anti-corruption architecture. While collaboration between these entities can strengthen accountability mechanisms, concerns remain about maintaining clear boundaries and independence. Ghana’s democracy relies heavily on independent media and civil society to provide checks and balances on government institutions.

Dr. Zaato questioned whether additional undisclosed platforms may exist and stressed that only full transparency from government can restore public confidence. Critics argue such arrangements could compromise the independence of media practitioners and civil society organizations whose role includes holding government accountable. The discussion occurred amid broader tensions surrounding the Office of the Special Prosecutor, including ongoing debates about the office’s handling of corruption cases.