Analyst Questions Light Sentences for Election Violence

A prominent policy analyst has criticized the court sentences handed down to eight men convicted of assaulting political figures during Ghana’s Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun, arguing the penalties are too lenient to deter future electoral violence.

Kofi Bentil of Imani Africa said Saturday that political violence should carry harsher consequences than ordinary crimes. He expressed concern that treating such incidents as minor offenses fails to address their potential to destabilize democratic processes.

“We need to treat political violence differently. It shouldn’t be a misdemeanour but aggravated assault. The fines imposed on the convicted 8 are not deterrent enough,” Bentil said on TV3’s Key Points program.

An Accra Circuit Court sentenced each of the eight men to pay 500 penalty units, equivalent to ₵6,000, or serve two years in prison. The convicts pleaded guilty to assault charges stemming from attacks on NPP officials during the July rerun election.

The incident occurred at the Methodist Church Polling Station, where former Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson and party officials Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei and Majeed Mohammed Sanaa were visiting during voting. Security personnel intervened to rescue the victims, who later received medical treatment.

Judge Isaac Addo acknowledged the serious implications of electoral violence while noting that the defendants showed remorse and saved court time by pleading guilty. He urged them to become advocates against election-related violence in their communities.

“I’m mindful of the fact that the effect of electoral violence can collapse or destroy a country,” Addo said during sentencing. The judge imposed fines of 500 penalty units for each of the four assault counts against every defendant.

Defense lawyers described the outcome as favorable, claiming their clients acted in self-defense. However, the prosecution’s case showed the attacks were unprovoked, with victims seeking medical attention for their injuries.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about political tensions during Ghana’s electoral processes. Previous elections have seen sporadic violence at polling stations, typically involving supporters of rival parties clashing over voting procedures or results.

Electoral violence has become a recurring challenge in Ghana’s otherwise stable democratic system. Security agencies typically deploy heavy resources during elections, but isolated incidents still occur at voting centers across the country.

The convicted men, aged between 32 and 46, initially denied involvement when questioned by police but later changed their pleas in court. Their sentences reflect a broader debate about how Ghana’s justice system should handle crimes with political dimensions.