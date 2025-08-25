Analyst Questions Bawumia’s Electoral Impact in Northern Ghana

A governance expert has raised serious concerns about the New Patriotic Party’s declining performance in northern Ghana under Mahamudu Bawumia’s leadership, pointing to stark electoral data that suggests the former Vice President failed to mobilize his home base.

Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah presented compelling statistics during a Channel One TV interview, contrasting the 2020 and 2024 election results across Ghana’s northern regions. His analysis reveals a troubling pattern for the NPP’s defeated presidential candidate.

The numbers paint a clear picture of electoral decline. While Nana Akufo-Addo secured approximately 35% of northern votes in 2020 against Mahama’s 65%, Bawumia managed only 22% in 2024. Meanwhile, Mahama’s support surged to nearly 72% in the same regions.

“Why would John Dramani Mahama ascend from 65% almost to 72% in the entire northern sector?” Dr. Boakye-Danquah questioned, highlighting the opposition leader’s growing dominance in areas where Bawumia was expected to perform strongly.

The analysis becomes more striking when considering that Akufo-Addo won the 2020 presidency despite trailing significantly in the north. Bawumia’s reduced vote share suggests he couldn’t capitalize on his northern roots or build on his party’s previous foundation.

These observations directly challenge Bawumia’s recent assertions about his role in the NPP’s 2024 defeat. The former Vice President has maintained he shouldn’t bear blame for the party’s electoral failure, citing findings from a committee led by Prof. Mike Oquaye.

The data raises questions about Bawumia’s political appeal and the NPP’s strategy in fielding a northern candidate. Political watchers now debate whether the party’s gamble on regional representation backfired spectacularly.