Analyst: Napo’s “Excesses” Cost NPP in 2024 Election, Urges Rebrand

Political marketing researcher Chris Atadika has pinpointed Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s (“Napo”) unchecked “excesses” as a key factor in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 election defeat.

While acknowledging the former Energy Minister’s leadership potential, Atadika argued Napo’s conduct during the campaign undermined his readiness for the vice-presidential role.

“Yes! You are destined to be a leader […] but your excesses you couldn’t suppress amounted to bad preparation,” Atadika stated in a social media post. He noted that Napo’s controversial utterances and posturing failed to communicate “best intentions” to voters, contributing to the NPP’s loss.

The critique follows widespread analysis that Napo’s abrasive style alienated swing voters. Since the defeat, however, the former running mate has pursued a visible rebrand—embracing community service and statesmanlike activities. Atadika endorsed this shift, calling it the “#NewNapo agenda” and urging him to “pick up the pieces” for future political opportunities.

The assessment underscores high stakes for the opposition NPP, which must redefine its leadership ahead of the 2028 polls. As Napo recalibrates his image, his ability to temper perceived impulsiveness could determine his viability in Ghana’s volatile political landscape.