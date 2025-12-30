Analyst Links Ghana Fiscal Crisis to Decade of Ignored IMF Tax Exemption Warnings

Policy analyst Sitsofe Mensah has attributed Ghana’s persistent fiscal challenges to a tax exemption regime that successive governments have refused to reform despite repeated warnings from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spanning more than a decade.

Mensah stated that IMF country reports have consistently identified tax waivers as a major source of revenue leakage, with Ghana losing billions annually through exemptions granted to firms that do not require fiscal support. The analyst argues that promised reviews have never materialized because the exemption framework serves political interests rather than economic necessity.

Successive governments have responded to IMF concerns with pledges to review the system, according to Mensah. However, these commitments have not translated into meaningful reform. The analyst described the exemption regime not as an oversight but as a deliberate feature of Ghana’s political economy.

Mensah characterized the system as functioning like state sanctioned tax avoidance, authorized through legal processes but disconnected from public interest outcomes. According to his assessment, it represents legalized tax evasion for politically connected entities, signed and sealed by the institution meant to protect the public purse.

The analyst questioned why successive IMF programmes continue focusing on austerity measures affecting ordinary citizens while structural causes of revenue loss remain unaddressed. When exemptions are granted, national expenses do not disappear but are instead shifted onto those least able to pay, Mensah noted.

World Bank estimates show that value added tax exemptions result in a two to three percent reduction in the tax to GDP ratio. Ghana’s tax exemptions from Value Added Tax (VAT), Personal Income Tax (PIT), and import duties generate a loss of 3.9 percent of GDP, creating leakages, complexity and distortions in the revenue system.

Ghana’s tax policy design suffers from widespread tax expenditures estimated around four percent of GDP, especially in VAT. The country’s tax to GDP ratio stood at 13.8 percent in 2022, significantly below the IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme target of 18 to 20 percent by 2027.

Mensah linked declining public services directly to revenue lost through tax exemptions, arguing that waived taxes affect healthcare, education and infrastructure delivery. He urged citizens to reframe how they understand tax waivers, suggesting people should think of missing incubators in district hospitals and textbooks children never received when they hear the term.

Taxes waived by Parliament represent funds that were legally owed to the state and budgeted for national development, the analyst emphasized. That money existed, was owed to the state, and was waived away with a signature, he stated. The resulting funding gaps explain why essential services remain under resourced despite consistent tax collection from consumers.

The IMF recommends that Ghana reduce costly and poorly targeted tax incentives to close the gap between potential and actual revenue collections. The global financial institution argues that many existing tax breaks fail to deliver intended economic benefits while undermining overall tax system efficiency.

During 2024, imports valued at 204 billion cedis entered Ghana, yet only 85 billion cedis qualified as taxable. This discrepancy points to widespread misclassification and under invoicing practices that deprive the government of billions in potential revenue, according to Finance Ministry data.

The value of exempted and zero rated imports decreased from 22.3 billion cedis in 2022 to 20.2 billion cedis in 2023, representing a modest decline of 10.3 percent. However, this still reflects substantial revenue foregone.

Ghana loses over five billion cedis every year through tax exemptions, according to the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA). The research body has urged Parliament to pass comprehensive tax exemption legislation that has been pending since 2019 to plug what it describes as a big hole in the tax system.

Large tax exemptions made reversing revenue shortfall more difficult, according to IMF assessments of Ghana’s fiscal challenges dating back to 2015. Institutional rigidities in the public finance system, including widespread earmarking of revenues and large spending by agencies, have constrained expenditure reduction efforts.

Mensah also criticized the tendency to spiritualize economic hardship, especially during religious events. You cannot pray away a tax exemption signed in Parliament, he wrote. God provides the harvest, but policy determines who eats.

The analyst concluded by urging citizens to shift from passive acceptance to political scrutiny, particularly of parliamentary voting records on tax exemptions. He called on Ghanaians not to simply say Amen but to demand accountability by requiring their representatives to show their hands on these decisions.

Ghana’s Tax Exemptions Act of 2022 provides clear criteria and guidelines for granting exemptions. However, other legislation introduces further tax incentives that deviate from the notional tax benchmark, creating complexity in the system. The largest source of foregone VAT revenue comes from exemptions on the supply of dwellings and land, accounting for 33 percent of the overall cost.

The revenue challenge extends across Sub Saharan Africa, where similar gaps frequently exceed five percent of GDP. These shortfalls stem from structural obstacles including high levels of informal economic activity, administrative inefficiencies and weak enforcement mechanisms.