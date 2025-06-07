Analyst Links Economic Stability to 2024 Election Outcome

Policy analyst Franklin Cudjoe asserts Ghana’s current economic stability stems directly from voters ousting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections, calling the previous administration a “malignant or cancerous economic mafiso.”

In a social media post, the IMANI Africa president claimed the decision averted national economic collapse.

“Ghana’s economic stability is being enjoyed now because of decisions taken during the last election,” Cudjoe stated. He argued that retaining the NPP would have left the country “in a ditch,” crediting the electoral outcome with uprooting what he described as systemic governance failures.

The comments follow recent improvements in key economic indicators, including reduced inflation and cedi appreciation since January 2025. No opposing viewpoints from NPP representatives were immediately available.

Post-election economic rebounds often reflect policy continuity and external factors like IMF program compliance, challenging singular narratives about electoral impacts.