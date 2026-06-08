Analyst: Ghana Must Pilot Policies Before Full Launch

Ghana’s chronic habit of rolling out programs worth billions of cedis nationwide before testing them has drained public funds and produced unfinished projects, a policy analyst warned this week.

Alfred Appiah, a policy and data analyst, says the country’s approach of launching major initiatives at full scale without first running smaller trials to measure effectiveness has made costly failures more likely and value for money harder to achieve.

His warning comes as Ghana works through a recovery program backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), under which the government has committed to restoring fiscal discipline and improving public expenditure quality. With limited room to absorb shocks, Appiah argues that large program failures carry a higher cost now than at any point in recent memory.

He points to three programs as evidence of the pattern: Agenda 111, the initiative to build district hospitals across the country; the 24-hour model markets project; and the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP). All three launched at national scale, and all three have drawn questions about delays, cost overruns, and incomplete delivery.

Appiah blames not the ambition behind such programs but the absence of a structured testing phase before deployment.

In countries where policy guided by evidence is standard practice, pilot programs serve as controlled experiments. Governments run an intervention in a limited area, measure what works, adjust what does not, and only then allocate the larger sums a national rollout requires. That approach reduces design flaws and limits financial exposure.

“Pilot the intervention, measure the results, refine the model, and then scale,” Appiah said.

Under Ghana’s current model, procurement timelines and political urgency often determine when a program goes national, not performance data. That order, Appiah argues, should be reversed.

With debt restructuring ongoing and fiscal headroom tight, the analyst says Ghana can no longer absorb the cost of programs that fail at national scale. For Appiah, the math is clear enough: a failed pilot costs far less than a failed national program.