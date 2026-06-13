Analyst Faults Wontumi Lawyer’s Media Campaign Before Judgment

Political analyst Ivan Kyei says Wontumi’s lawyer, Andy Appiah Kubi, should take his concerns about the Samreboi mining trial through formal channels, not the media, days before judgment.

Appiah Kubi, who has acted for Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako and his firm Akonta Mining since October, has filed a motion asking the Accra High Court for leave to drop the case. The court is due to hear that motion on 15 June and to deliver judgment on 3 July.

On Asempa FM, the lawyer said he was unhappy with how the trial had run, pointing to dismissed applications and what he called unseen influences on the process. “I am withdrawing my legal services,” he said, adding that his full reasons sit in an affidavit before the court and that he intends to petition the Ghana Bar Association.

Kyei, speaking on Joy Prime, said he respected the senior lawyer’s standing but felt the run of radio and television interviews since the notice was filed looked like a public relations exercise on a matter still before a judge. A lawyer convinced a judge is biased has a proper route, he argued: petition the Chief Justice. Public allegations on their own, he said, are not enough.

Antwi Boasiako and Akonta Mining are accused of mining the Samreboi concession, in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, without ministerial approval under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703). They are contesting the charges, and the court has not ruled.

Appiah Kubi has rejected any link between the withdrawal and plea talks in a separate Exim Bank case involving his client, and says he will stay on Wontumi’s other matters. He had not responded publicly to Kyei’s criticism when this report was filed.