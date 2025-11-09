An open letter to His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Asantehene of the Asante Kingdom

A Personal Plea for Truth, Cultural Justice, and Moral Restoration in the Passing of Charles Kwadwo Fosu (Daddy Lumba)

Your Majesty,

With profound humility and unwavering devotion, I, Serwaah Bonsu, a faithful daughter of Asanteman, address this open letter to Your Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, whose wisdom and moral guardianship have long safeguarded the dignity, traditions, and collective conscience of our people.

I write with a heart weighed by sorrow yet buoyed by hope—not driven by speculation, but by an enduring commitment to truth, compassion, and the sacred moral order that Your Majesty embodies. My concern arises from the passing of one of Ghana’s most cherished cultural icons, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known worldwide as Daddy Lumba.

His departure on 26 July 2025 has left a profound silence in the hearts of Ghanaians and admirers globally. Yet beneath this silence lies an unsettling void—a call for clarity and reconciliation. In our tradition, the passing of significant figures naturally invokes grief and reflection. When such departures are accompanied by unanswered questions, the matter transcends the personal and becomes a moral and cultural concern for the community at large.

I therefore appeal humbly to Your Majesty, as Custodian of Truth and Living Voice of the Golden Stool, to intervene with your customary wisdom. May Your Majesty illuminate the circumstances surrounding his passing, restoring peace to his family and solace to the nation that holds his memory in enduring reverence.

It has been recounted that, in the days preceding his passing—particularly during a conversation reportedly held with his sister on 23 July 2025—the late Mr. Fosu expressed distress and emotional exhaustion related to personal matters. While the full content of this exchange remains private and unverified, it has sparked both public curiosity and deep concern. Ghanaians, who regarded him as a cultural father and voice of resilience, now long for clarity regarding the final days of his life.

Your Majesty, I seek not to assign blame or judgment. Rather, I respectfully entreat that Your Majesty summon the Lumbar Abusua Panyin, Madam Akosua Serwaah (his lawful wife), and Madam Odo Broni (his acknowledged companion), to publicly affirm, under oath before the throne, that they bear no involvement—direct or indirect—in circumstances that may have contributed to his passing. Such an oath, rendered under Your Majesty’s sacred authority, would spiritually purify the matter and stand as a profound moral exemplar: demonstrating that truth, when spoken before our ancestors, heals both the living and the departed.

Furthermore, I humbly request Your Majesty’s consideration of an independent verification of lineage—such as a DNA assessment—to establish historical accuracy and preserve the integrity of legacy. This measure is intended not to cast suspicion, but to safeguard truth for posterity and honor the sacred memory of one of Ghana’s greatest sons.

Observations of the Abusua Panyin’s conduct and public commentary have also prompted concern regarding relational estrangement and conflicting narratives. Should there have been distance between him and the deceased prior to his passing, Your Majesty’s moral intervention remains the most fitting mechanism to restore harmony, integrity, and truth within the family and the wider community.

Ghanaians worldwide are united in grief yet divided in understanding. Many bear an unspoken burden—that the story of this beloved artist remains incomplete. Some sense that his spirit continues to speak through his sister, echoing ancestral wisdom which reminds us that the departed often seek truth through the living.

This letter is not one of accusation but of a heartfelt plea for spiritual cleansing, moral renewal, and justice. I firmly believe that only through Your Majesty’s intervention can this matter achieve its rightful peace. Your presence has long symbolized moral equilibrium, bridging the temporal and the eternal.

May Your Majesty’s heart be moved by this appeal—not as disruption, but as devotion. May it awaken national reflection and reaffirm that, in Ghana, truth and justice remain the highest forms of reverence for the departed.

May the ancestors guide Your Majesty with wisdom and compassion as you consider this plea for truth, moral restoration, and cultural justice.

With unwavering respect, faith, and humility,

I remain,

Your devoted and loyal subject,

Serwaah Bonsu

New York, United States

9 November 2025

Email: [email protected]