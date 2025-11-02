2 November 2025

To:

H.E. John Dramani Mahama

President of the Republic of Ghana

Flagstaff House, Accra

An Open Letter Pleading to Restore the Dignity of Asaase Yaa

Dear Honorable President Mahama,

I address you today not solely as a citizen, but as a daughter of Asaase Yaa, compelled by conscience, ethical responsibility, and empirical observation to speak for those whose voices are muted by circumstance—the children and youth of Ghana who navigate streets and hardship, not due to personal failing, but because our societal structures have failed them. Across Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, and other urban centers, young lives are entrapped by structural poverty, homelessness, and the persistent neglect of social protection systems.

Each child forced into survival labor, each adolescent compelled into survival sex work or petty crime, is a testament to a collective moral failure. These are not isolated tragedies—they are urgent indictments of the systemic injustices that persist in our nation. Yet, Honorable President, I write with profound faith in your leadership, trust in your ethical discernment, and belief in your historic capacity to restore what has been unjustly lost to Asaase Yaa’s children. We believe that your stewardship can rekindle dignity, justice, and hope where despair has taken root.

Immediate, evidence-informed, and morally guided interventions are not optional—they are imperative. These interventions must include:

Transitional and supported housingto shelter those denied the safety of home;

Vocational training and economic empowermentto transform survival into opportunity;

Reliable access to food, healthcare, and psychosocial support, affirming the sanctity of life;

Decriminalization and harm reduction measuresfor survival laborers and sex workers, acknowledging their humanity and dignity.

These are not acts of benevolence—they are imperatives of justice, morality, and patriotic leadership.

Listen to Asaase Yaa speaking through her children:

“Will you protect the most vulnerable? Will you restore their dignity? Will you honor your people?”

Envision a Ghana where every child can pursue education without fear, where youth access mentorship, shelter, and meaningful opportunity, and where previously marginalized citizens contribute fully to the life of their communities. This is not a distant dream; it is achievable—but only through courageous, morally decisive, and immediate leadership.

Honorable President, the children of Ghana cannot wait. Asaase Yaa cannot wait. I place my trust in you to act boldly, decisively, and ethically to restore dignity, hope, and justice to our nation.

Act now. For the children. For Asaase Yaa. For Ghana.

With deepest respect, unwavering trust, and profound urgency,

Serwaah Bonsu

Independent Advocate