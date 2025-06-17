Amplify Ghana Gathers Creatives and Industry Players for Second Installment of ‘Creatives Connect’

Ghana’s leading creative promotion and public relations (PR) agency Amplify Ghana (KS Amplify Network LTD) has announced the second edition of its successful “Creatives Connect” event.

The creative powerhouse is once again partnering with Vibrate Space for an exclusive “Creatives Connect” session dubbed “The Sit-Down” this June. This event, aimed at connecting, expanding, and networking, with key industry players and other creatives, will be hosted at the Vibrate Space inside Shiashie, East Legon, Accra, on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Amplify Ghana seeks to bring together all its industry partners, creatives, music executives, and culture shapers for an open forum and discussion on various topics within the creative space. The event, akin to the first edition, will kick off with a networking session for industry stakeholders to connect and share insights into new media trends, music marketing opportunities, and best promotion strategies.

After that, Amplify Ghana will engage and educate attendees on its vast operations, offerings, and services. However, unlike the maiden edition held earlier this year in March during the Independence Weekend, there will not be a typical jam session with live performances and loud music.

“Creatives Connect 2.0” will see industry experts connect, collaborate, and contribute, their industry experience and expertise on three major subject matters. The open discussions will open with a deep-dive conversation into creative processes, where attendees and panel members will highlight ways to overcome creative blocks, find inspiration, and share their unique creative processes in creating art of all forms.

This will be followed by a special segment on how to create content that connects by understanding the importance of showing personality and building a presence as a creative. Before the day ends, key stakeholders will deliver a masterclass on public relations and the importance of playlisting in the music industry.

To ensure the event remains lively throughout, there will be musical interludes with live performances by selected artistes for a smooth transition into each segment. For Amplify Ghana, this event fits into its broader mission of educating, promoting, and supporting the creative community in Ghana and beyond.

RSVP to attend this event here https://docs.google.com/forms/u/1/d/e/1FAIpQLSerYLXe6p_9uf2xHogDdH2_N7LIiFi2UOnVOqvGdezUpdiwmQ/viewform?usp=send_form