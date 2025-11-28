Amos K is Thankful for a Spectacular 2025 on Latest Release ‘Aseda’

Versatile Ghanaian Rapper and Producer, Amos K, ends 2025 on a high with the release of an unorthodox record dubbed “Aseda.”

On Aseda, meaning Thanksgiving in Twi, Amos K samples a popular Ghanaian Methodist chorale performance and laces his fiery allegro rap style over the worship psalm.

The song opens as a typical hymnal before unexpectedly transitioning with Amos K’s signature laughter, cueing in a solid 20-bar verse brimming with thankfulness.

He briefly raps about emptiness before switching to singing Hosanna to God for always being in his corner. Speaking to Amplify Ghana about the inspiration behind this song, Amos K explained:

“This year has been filled with so many unfortunate events and losses; it feels like every day you go online; there’s a new tragedy to read about. I personally lost a very good friend this year. And even though it’s been a tough year, I think we can all take solace in the fact that we’re still here, and that’s something to be grateful for. That’s what ‘Aseda’ is about.” And “Aseda” truly captures the essence of this message. He adds that ever since “Beautiful Day” was taken down, he hadn’t found the perfect time to dip his ink into the abyss of the Thanksgiving theme.

However, reflecting on 2025, a year that gave him a viral record “Zangelewa” from his joint EP Double Trouble with Bravo ISR, released on May 1, it seemed right to send this message. Dab Beatz’ quirky mastering on Coleman’s production, coupled with that nostalgic chorale performance, sets the tone for a resonant record befitting an end-of-year release.

Amos K, especially this year, has proven to be very unpredictable with his creative exploits. “Aseda” looks set to follow “Zangelewa” into quietly crawling to become a viral offering.

This one should go straight into your end-of-year playlist.

Stream “Aseda” by Amos K here https://ffm.to/amoskaseda