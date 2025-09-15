Amorim Claims He Suffers More Than United Fans After Derby Humiliation

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim declared he is “suffering more” than the club’s supporters following Sunday’s devastating 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, which extended the team’s worst Premier League start in over three decades.

The Portuguese coach accepted responsibility for the latest setback at the Etihad Stadium, where Phil Foden’s first-half header broke the deadlock before Erling Haaland added a second-half brace. The result leaves United with just four points from their opening four Premier League matches this season.

The defeat represents United’s worst start to a Premier League campaign for 33 years, matching their dismal beginning to the 1992-93 season. More troubling for Amorim personally, he now holds the unenviable record of the worst win percentage of any Manchester United manager since the Second World War.

Speaking after the match, Amorim acknowledged the magnitude of the crisis while expressing his personal anguish. “The performance was not good,” he admitted. “In the important moments, they were better than us. I’m trying to be rational. I see the record. I understand the frustration and I understand the decisions that come with that.”

When pressed about his message to increasingly frustrated supporters, many of whom left the Etihad Stadium well before the final whistle, Amorim responded with characteristic directness. “My message? I will do everything. Always thinking about what is best for the club. Until I’m here, I’ll do my best. The rest is not my decision. I’m suffering more [than the fans].”

The manager’s comments suggest he understands the precarious nature of his position at Old Trafford. Since his appointment in November 2024, United have accumulated the fewest points of any ever-present Premier League side, averaging just one point per game with a concerning minus-13 goal difference.

Former United defender Gary Neville believes the pressure is now firmly on Amorim, suggesting that another poor result against Chelsea next Saturday could intensify speculation about his future. The upcoming fixture at Old Trafford represents a crucial test of the manager’s ability to rally his struggling squad.

Despite the mounting criticism, Amorim has remained defiant about his tactical approach. The former Sporting CP coach has refused to deviate from his preferred formation, insisting that his philosophy requires time to take effect. However, with each passing defeat, that time appears increasingly limited.

The latest derby defeat highlighted systemic issues that have plagued United throughout Amorim’s tenure. The team’s defensive frailties were exposed by City’s clinical finishing, while their attacking play lacked the creativity and intensity required to compete at the highest level.

United’s struggles extend beyond results to encompass broader concerns about squad quality, tactical implementation, and player confidence. The gap between expectations and reality has created a toxic atmosphere around the club, with supporters increasingly vocal in their frustrations.

The Portuguese manager’s emotional admission about his personal suffering reveals the psychological toll of managing one of football’s most demanding clubs. His willingness to accept “any decision” regarding his future suggests an awareness that his position depends entirely on rapid improvement.

The upcoming Chelsea encounter assumes critical importance for both Amorim’s career prospects and United’s season trajectory. Another disappointing performance could accelerate discussions about managerial change, despite the club’s significant investment in the Portuguese coach’s long-term project.

As United face their worst league campaign in over three decades, Amorim’s ability to transform suffering into success will determine whether his tenure becomes a footnote or a foundation for future recovery at Old Trafford.