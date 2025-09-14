Amoah Ends Kotoko’s 15-Year Drought at Berekum Chelsea

Albert Amoah’s late strike secured Asante Kotoko their first victory at the Golden City Park since 2010, ending a remarkable 15-year winless streak against Berekum Chelsea with a 1-0 triumph on Saturday.

The striker’s 80th-minute goal delivered a perfect start to Kotoko’s 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign, earning him the Man of the Match award for his decisive intervention in what had been a tightly contested season opener.

The Porcupine Warriors had not tasted victory away to Chelsea since 2010, making Saturday’s result particularly significant for coach Abdul Karim Zito’s side as they pursue their first league title since 2022.

The match, broadcast live on Onua TV, saw early pressure from the hosts that resulted in Kotoko captain Samba O’Neil receiving a yellow card in the opening stages. Both sides fielded strong line-ups, but the first half ended goalless as defenses dominated proceedings.

Amoah had fluffed an earlier one-on-one opportunity when Chelsea goalkeeper Emmanuel Adu made himself big to deny the striker. The responsibility on Amoah’s shoulders increased when his strike partner Kwame Opoku was forced off due to injury early in the game.

The former Legon Cities player made amends in the 80th minute, however, scoring the decisive goal to give the Porcupine Warriors their breakthrough victory. Amoah halted the record with a low and hard strike to beat the hosts’ goalkeeper, securing all three points for the visitors.

The victory represents more than just opening-day success for Kotoko. The Porcupine Warriors opened their 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign with a spirited display that suggests they could be serious title contenders after years of disappointment.

Berekum Chelsea, under Samuel Boadu’s guidance, will rue their inability to capitalize on home advantage and early pressure. The loss marks a disappointing start for the club that had enjoyed such a strong home record against one of Ghana’s biggest teams.

Kotoko’s triumph also sets up an intriguing continental challenge ahead. Zito’s side will now turn their attention to the CAF Confederation Cup, where they face Nigeria’s Kwara United in their next fixture.

The Porcupine Warriors are determined to challenge for the league title for the first time since 2022, and Saturday’s historic victory at the Golden City Park provides the perfect foundation for their ambitious campaign.

The result demonstrates the unpredictable nature of the new Ghana Premier League season, with traditional powerhouses like Kotoko showing they remain capable of breaking longstanding patterns when it matters most.