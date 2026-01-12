Amma Prempeh & GivingTheAfricanDream Nonprofit Honour American Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater

Ghanaian filmmaker and Kente ambassador Amma Prempeh, in partnership with Fredericksburg Virginia-based nonprofit, GivingTheAfricanDream represented by Oral Ofori, honoured retired United States ambassador H.E. Mrs Pamela Bridgewater with a prestigious, custom-woven, symbolic Kente cloth for her lifelong contributions to Africa and its diaspora.

The presentation, featuring the elite “Oyokoman” pattern, regarded as the first and most prestigious of all Kente designs, was delivered on behalf of Prempeh, who was unable to travel to the United States due to scheduling commitments.

The cloth, handwoven by master weaver Nana Kumi Boakye Yiadom, showcases the traditional red, green, and gold colours associated with power and the royal Oyoko clan of the Asante people of Ghana.

Legend attributes the origin of Kente weaving to Ota Kraban, one of the craft’s legendary inventors, with Oyokoman historically worn by notable figures including Muhammad Ali and former U.S. President Bill Clinton during visits to Ghana.

Ambassador Bridgewater, a distinguished career diplomat, served as U.S. Ambassador to Ghana (2005–2008), Benin (2000–2002), and Jamaica (2010–2013). She was the longest-serving U.S. diplomat in South Africa during the historic transition from apartheid, where she built key relationships with Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress as Political Officer in Pretoria and the first African-American woman Consul General in Durban.

She also held roles as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and Special Coordinator for Peace in Liberia. The honour stems from Prempeh’s acclaimed documentary, “Kente Culture Story Documentary Film: The Importance of Kente to Ghanaians & Black Africans.”

Produced, directed, and funded by Prempeh, a BBC award-winning journalist and granddaughter of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the film explores Kente’s intricate artistry, historical symbolism, and contemporary global relevance as a living emblem of African identity, pride, and resistance.

Since its premiere in Ghana in August 2023, the documentary has been screened internationally at prestigious venues including Harvard Kennedy School, Howard University, the Ghana Embassy in Washington D.C., Ghana’s Mission in New York, UNESCO Liaison Office in New York, the Luton Festival in the UK, and Memorial University in Canada.

It has received endorsements from the Asantehene and won multiple awards, including recognitions for creative excellence and tourism promotion. The initiative aligns with recent global affirmations of Kente’s significance. In December 2024, UNESCO inscribed traditional Kente weaving on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This was followed in September 2025 by Kente becoming Ghana’s first Geographical Indication (GI) product under the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), protecting authentic handwoven Kente from designated Ghanaian communities and safeguarding it against imitation.

Video of presentation: https://x.com/i/status/2010696036482752898

The symbolic gift reflects efforts to promote Ghana’s weaving communities for sustainable development and cultural preservation. GivingTheAfricanDream, focused on fostering positive narratives, cooperation between Africa and its diaspora through storytelling, arts, and advocacy, selected Ambassador Bridgewater as the top honouree for her impactful service across the continent.

At the presentation, Mr Ofori and the ambassador also discussed opportunities that will support and promote Ghana’s cultural heritage and sustainable initiatives.

Written by Abeeb Lekan Sodiq