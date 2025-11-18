Amin Adam Labels 2026 Budget Growthless and Jobless

Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has accused the government of presenting a cosmetic picture of Ghana’s economic health, describing the 2026 budget as built on non performance, under implementation, and cooked stability. Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday, November 18, he warned that official claims of economic recovery do not match conditions facing ordinary Ghanaians.

Dr. Adam challenged the government’s narrative of stability reflected in currency appreciation, lower inflation, and a primary surplus. He argued these indicators emerged not from successful policy implementation but from systematic budget cuts and data manipulation. Since President John Mahama took over, what fundamental changes have you seen in the economy, he asked. They make noise about currency appreciation and single digit inflation, but the real question is have the living conditions of Ghanaians improved? No. Has government implemented serious programmes? No. This year has simply been a year of inactivity.

The former minister cited repeated budget deviations, abandoned projects, and sweeping spending cuts throughout 2025. He pointed to the National Community Development and Enterprise Skills (CODES) Programme, which received an allocation of 100 million Ghana cedis but was not implemented. The Women’s Development Bank was allocated 50 million cedis even though that amount cannot establish a bank, clearly deception, and it was not implemented, he noted. The 24 hour economy initiative requires four billion United States dollars to implement. Nothing happened; the money wasn’t raised.

Dr. Adam alleged the government manipulated arrears data to create the impression of fiscal stability for 2024. He claimed Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson aggregated arrears dating back to 2022 to produce a worse 2024 picture for comparison with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) performance, but did not apply the same method in the 2025 fiscal outturn. This is cooked stability, he said. The Auditor General has rejected over 18 billion Ghana cedis of the arrears the minister used to determine the fiscal balance. How do you tell the world you achieved a three percent primary deficit when 18 billion cedis of the data you used cannot be validated?

The government’s projected 4.8 percent growth rate for 2026 contradicts its claims of economic stability, according to Dr. Adam. When the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said we recklessly managed the economy, growth was 5.7 percent in 2024. If they have stabilized the economy, why is the projection now 4.8 percent? It is disappointing. Stability should lead to growth. He added that the government’s proposal to invest 3.6 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) into capital spending is insufficient to stimulate growth or job creation.

Capital spending allocations emerged as a central concern in Dr. Adam’s critique. According to him, the government allocated 32 billion cedis for capital expenditure during 2025 but released only 11 billion cedis. That is just 34 percent of the allocation, he said. If you implement only 34 percent of your budget, can you say you have implemented the budget? You have not. And this is why the economy cannot grow. He warned that reducing capital investment from 1.5 percent of GDP as budgeted to 0.5 percent of GDP as actually implemented has already cost the economy jobs, productivity, and projected tax revenues.

Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have been unable to function properly because funds for operational inputs such as fuel, stationery, and basic consumables were not released, Dr. Adam explained. You projected to spend 6.7 billion cedis on goods and services. Only 3.8 billion cedis was released. How do you expect MDAs to run? Workers are being paid every month but are not given the tools to work with. He stressed this represents fiscal indiscipline, not fiscal discipline, because it creates a distorted primary surplus achieved through cuts rather than efficient management.

Dr. Adam rejected claims that the government recorded zero arrears in 2025, stating the numbers are inconsistent with what is happening in MDAs. When budgets are approved but funds aren’t released, contractors are not paid and arrears build up, he explained. Arrears are expenditures made but for which funds are not released. So arrears are accumulating. He pointed to several examples illustrating implementation challenges. The Nkuku Nkiti Nkiti Livestock Programme was budgeted in March 2025 but only launched in November, too late to impact growth or poverty reduction. The Big Push infrastructure programme saw only 7.6 billion cedis authorised out of 13 billion cedis budgeted.

The former minister expressed concern about the government’s plan to achieve revenue equal to 16 percent of GDP in 2026 when its only major tools are improved compliance and digitisation, both of which deliver results slowly. Compliance involves human beings. The effect is gradual. Even digitisation is gradual because people must be trained, machines installed, data entered, he said. You cannot be that ambitious and so weak on policy measures. He also criticised the reduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) threshold from 200,000 cedis to 750,000 cedis, warning it will remove many small businesses from the tax net and undermine the revenue target.

Dr. Adam defended his record as finance minister and urged the media to examine data rather than accept political sloganeering. He said his administration exceeded revenue targets in 2024, citing total revenue and grants of 186 billion cedis against a budget of 177.2 billion cedis, and domestic revenue of 184.9 billion cedis versus a projection of 174 billion cedis. People say we managed the economy recklessly; the numbers don’t show that, he said. If you put the data against the rhetoric, who is cooking the story?

Market confidence indicators suggest investor skepticism, according to Dr. Adam. He noted that 45 Treasury bill auctions in 2025 failed, about 55 percent of auctions, and one auction after the budget was under subscribed by 30 percent. The very week the minister presented the budget, investors rejected government instruments by 30 percent, he said. If investors are telling you what is happening, who am I to argue?

Dr. Adam criticised the government’s demand side approach to bringing inflation down, chiefly open market operations that removed 62 billion cedis from liquidity. You withdrew 62 billion cedis from the market. That is why maize farmers, rice farmers and traders are complaining because people are not buying, he said. Single digit inflation achieved by starving the market is a punishment for Ghanaians. He warned that aggregate inflation figures mask sharp price rises for essentials such as water, milk and eggs, which he said have risen faster in 2025 than in 2024 based on Ghana Health Service data.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, November 13, 2025, in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution. The budget outlines government plans for the 2026 fiscal year, projected spending, policy priorities, and the macroeconomic framework guiding the economy. The government has announced seven agro processing factories, 21 education initiatives funded at 33.3 billion cedis, and reforms in the energy sector as part of the 2026 fiscal plan.

Dr. Adam concluded that the failure to release funds, implement priority programmes, or pay contractors has left the economy stagnant. The Ghanaian people are feeling the real economy, he said. It is not the cosmetics we see on paper. This year has been a year of inactivity. He urged Ghanaians to seriously manage expectations, warning they are in for another year of disappointment based on the budget’s structure and allocations.