Amidu Questions IGP’s Command Over November Police Operations

Former Attorney General Martin Amidu has challenged the leadership credibility of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, arguing the police chief publicly acknowledged he was not in command of November 12 joint military and police operations.

In an opinion piece, Amidu stated the IGP’s comments revealed a violation of Article 202(2) of the Constitution, which grants operational control and administration of the Ghana Police Service to the IGP. He described Yohuno’s admission as frank but troubling, questioning whether the police chief had lost command of the service.

Amidu referenced the IGP’s media interaction on November 12, describing it as confirmation that operational control rested with National Security rather than the Ghana Police Service. During that briefing, Yohuno reportedly stated the deployments stemmed from decisions made at the national security level, saying the police and military had launched operations under the National Security Coordinator.

The IGP outlined arrests made during raids in areas including Hwidiem, Kenyasi and Goaso, stating officers had over 400 people arrested. The coordinated operations at dawn on November 12 occurred across the Ahafo, Ashanti and Volta Regions.

Amidu argued that ceding control to the National Security Coordinator, a serving Commissioner of Police, was unconstitutional and undermined discipline within the police. He suggested the political arrangement under President John Mahama created conditions for a vulnerable IGP.

According to Amidu, President Mahama appointed Yohuno knowing he had only months until retirement on December 27, 2025, making him susceptible to acting unlawfully to secure a post retirement contract. He claimed the IGP must play a secondary role to maintain his position, thereby losing the command granted by the Constitution.

Amidu stated the IGP had earlier issued clear operational and administrative directives instructing CID (Criminal Investigation Department) Headquarters and relevant regional commands to investigate incidents including the Bronikrom and Hwidiem confrontation, the Ehi police station vandalism and an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) incident at Dadwene. He questioned why separate dawn operations were initiated when investigations were already underway.

Amidu accused security agencies of failing to account for mass arrests during the operations, noting the IGP could not clearly state the number of civilians arrested. He highlighted inconsistent figures provided during a media briefing, with Ahafo Region recording between 400 and 470 arrests, Ashanti between 300 and 400, and Volta 162.

The numbers meant between 862 and 1,032 citizens were subjected to arrest and alleged assault, yet the IGP did not have confirmed situation reports from regional commanders, according to Amidu. He described the operation as unlawful infringement on fundamental rights.

Amidu argued the arrests were executed under command of the National Security Coordinator, who has no authority under the 1992 Constitution for domestic law enforcement. He questioned how the President would restore dignity to innocent citizens who were arrested and screened but found to have no evidence implicating them.

Amidu concluded that the executive structure has weakened police independence and placed operational power in the hands of a subordinate officer serving at the National Security Secretariat.