Amidu Congratulates Mahama on Violating Own Post Retirement Contract Ban

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has congratulated President John Dramani Mahama for giving Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno a two year post retirement contract appointment to demonstrate his inability to keep to his own promise to the electorate on post retirement contracts. In a statement dated November 25, 2025, and issued on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, Amidu said the decision is a typical example of the President’s exhibition of fidelity to his family, friends, and cronies as the core principle of his reset government agenda.

Amidu revealed that President Mahama had directed the Police Council to review the original one year post retirement contract it first recommended to him upon his instructions as a matter of form, from one year to two years. He described this as raising the issue of the President’s usual indecisiveness in making conclusive decisions when it comes to family, friends, cronies, and associates.

According to the former Special Prosecutor, the Police Council as a matter of constitutional formality did indeed recommend a post retirement contract appointment for IGP Yohuno initially for one year on the instructions of the President. However, the announcement was delayed because the IGP’s lobbyists objected to the recommendation and insisted on President Mahama making it two years.

Amidu stated that the Ghana Police High Command is like a basket of crabs from which jealousies and rivalries abound, especially when rules and expectations based on a president and his government’s promises are in the process of violation. He noted there are younger officers whose expectation of career progression for consideration for the position of IGP are frustrated even by a one year post retirement contract and had good reason to fight back by leaking like a sieve.

The former Attorney General described as nauseating and an insult to the sovereign electorate the propaganda that the Police Council had recommended the extension of IGP Yohuno’s service for two years without informing the public of the earlier recommendation of a one year post retirement contract.

Amidu revealed that when a friend informed him about the announcement of the service extension, he reminded him that he had told him that once he had written about the subject, John Mahama would grant IGP Yohuno a two year extension contract despite the government’s instructions banning such post retirement contracts. He said both of them knew of the one year post retirement contract on the table, and his response was that the friend had not seen anything of the reset agenda yet.

According to Amidu, another friend said to him that he had mentioned the IGP extension and it has come to pass, to which his reply was that it was and is the reset plan. A third friend told him that Mahama has exposed himself big time with this IGP nonsense.

The former Special Prosecutor compared the IGP’s situation to that of Warrant Officer Class 1 Samuel Bright Acquah, formerly of the Ghana Airforce Jet Fighter Squadron. Amidu stated that Acquah, who as a Judge of the Circuit Court had retired at the age of 60 years on September 16, 2025, as a circuit court judge, was appointed by President Mahama to the High Court on October 23, 2025, to enable him to hang on until 65 years or even to 70 years for the execution of the opaque reset agenda as a justice of the superior courts.

He noted that IGP Yohuno was due to retire on December 27, 2025, and his post retirement extension is technically better than the case of Acquah. Amidu said the electorate will get to know the decisiveness of the President better with time.

The decision comes despite a widely publicized presidential directive this year suspending all post retirement contract appointments across the public service. The directive, issued in a green letter dated April 2, 2025, and signed by Dr. Calistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, stated that the grant of post retirement contract appointments to retired public service staff has been suspended with immediate effect and that all requests for such appointments will no longer be considered.

Earlier, President Mahama won applause during his State of the Nation Address on February 27, 2025, declaring that post retirement contracts distort public sector progression and would no longer be permitted. Critics are therefore interpreting the IGP’s extension as a clear exception to the rule, one that undermines the consistency of the President’s own reforms.

The communication from the Presidency, dated November 25, 2025, stated the Police Council believes Yohuno’s continued stay in office is essential to sustaining ongoing reforms, strengthening operational effectiveness, and ensuring stability within the Ghana Police Service at this critical period. The IGP has been asked to confirm his acceptance in writing within three days.

The impending extension has generated considerable disquiet within the Ghana Police Service. Several senior officers have described the move as discriminatory, given that others have been compelled to retire under the same directive. Among those who proceeded on mandatory retirement is Commissioner of Police (COP) Sebastian Atsu Wemegah, who exited the service on August 6, 2025.

In contrast, COP Martin Kwaku Ayiih, scheduled to retire on June 28, 2025, remained in office as of Friday, August 22, 2025. More controversially, COP Michael Nketia Frempong, Director General of Finance, has also been granted a two year post retirement contract. This followed a letter dated July 16, 2025, signed by Yohuno himself, confirming the extension just three days before Frempong was due to begin terminal leave.

These inconsistencies have fueled perceptions of bias and political interference, with some officers accusing the administration of selectively applying the retirement policy. Tensions heightened in recent weeks amid reports that the IGP had been lobbying for his own contract extension. Neither the Police Service nor Yohuno has publicly addressed the claims.

Amidu has been particularly vocal in recent weeks about what he describes as constitutional violations by the IGP and the broader security apparatus. In earlier statements, he alleged that President Mahama appointed Yohuno as IGP on March 14, 2025, knowing very well that he had only a few months to retirement and would be susceptible to acting unlawfully to please his puppet master to secure a post retirement contract.

The former Attorney General has also questioned IGP Yohuno’s leadership credibility, arguing that the police chief publicly admitted he was not in command of November 12 joint military and police operations. Amidu stated that the IGP’s comments revealed a violation of Article 202(2) of the Constitution, which grants operational control and administration of the Ghana Police Service to the IGP.

According to Amidu, the IGP had ceded operational authority to the National Security Coordinator, who is a serving Commissioner of Police. He argued this arrangement gave political oversight precedence over law enforcement, undermining the independence of the police service and raising serious human rights concerns.

Amidu concluded his statement by saying he congratulates President Mahama for violating his own rules and promises in giving IGP Yohuno a two year post retirement contract. He emphasized that We the People can never be deceived all the time.

The controversy over the IGP’s contract extension reflects broader tensions about governance, constitutional compliance, and political interference in state institutions. Critics argue that selective enforcement of the post retirement contract ban undermines public trust and creates the impression that rules apply differently depending on political connections.

Supporters of the decision point to the need for continuity in security sector reforms and the value of experienced leadership during what they describe as a critical period for the Ghana Police Service. They argue that Yohuno’s retention is necessary to complete ongoing institutional transformation efforts.

The debate has also highlighted questions about succession planning within the Ghana Police Service. Some observers have noted that the extension delays opportunities for younger, qualified officers to assume top leadership positions, potentially affecting morale and career progression within the service.

IGP Yohuno enlisted in the Ghana Police Service on August 1, 1985, with Service Number PO 001731 and is scheduled to retire on his 60th birthday after completing terminal leave on December 27, 2025. His career spans four decades of law enforcement service, rising through the ranks to assume the top position in March 2025.

Martin Amidu served as Attorney General and Minister of Justice from January 2011 to January 2013 under the administration of the late President John Evans Atta Mills. He later became Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor in 2018 under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo but resigned in November 2020, citing interference in his work.

Since leaving public office, Amidu has been an outspoken critic of governance issues, frequently issuing statements on constitutional and legal matters. His latest intervention adds to growing public discourse about the Mahama administration’s approach to appointments, governance reforms, and adherence to its own stated policies.

Whether the criticism will prompt any policy review or response from the Presidency remains to be seen as the IGP’s contract extension takes effect upon his official retirement at year’s end. The matter has sparked renewed debate about executive power, institutional independence, and the application of governance reforms in Ghana’s public sector.