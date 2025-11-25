Amidu Accuses Mahama of Ordering TCS Waiver for Political Gain

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has accused President John Mahama of directing government officials to approve a controversial tax waiver for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) primarily to secure international relations benefits for his administration.

Amidu alleged that Mahama ordered Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary majority to endorse the waiver because he recognized diplomatic and international relations advantages that would benefit his government upon assuming office. The former Special Prosecutor claimed the decision represented a reversal from the NDC’s opposition stance when the same agreement was described as controversial under the previous administration.

Parliament approved the $10.46 million waiver on 18 November 2025, granting TCS exemption from a 20 percent withholding tax. The waiver relates to TCS implementing the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) project for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). The ITAS project aims to improve tax compliance, expand the tax base, reduce revenue leakages and enhance collections from the digital economy.

According to Amidu’s statement, the NDC had previously opposed similar tax exemptions while in opposition but changed course after winning the December 2024 elections. He suggested the shift stemmed from political opportunism rather than policy principle. The former prosecutor claimed that strengthening Ghana’s diplomatic relationship with India, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, motivated the approval.

Finance Minister Ato Forson defended the approval during parliamentary debate, describing it as correcting an earlier problematic addendum signed by Julie Essiam, the previous GRA Commissioner General. Forson emphasized that his administration renegotiated the deal and claimed to have secured savings exceeding $9 million for Ghana.

Amidu criticized the lack of public access to key documents, noting that the main contract and addenda remain unavailable on GRA, Ministry of Finance and Parliamentary websites. He questioned the transparency of the approval process and called for full disclosure of all agreements related to the tax waiver.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions over tax policy and government accountability in Ghana. Minority Chief Whip Frank Annor Dompreh questioned the NDC’s credibility during parliamentary debate, noting the party had opposed more than 40 tax waiver requests under the previous Akufo Addo administration.

The GRA initially signed the ITAS agreement with TCS in May 2024 after the procurement process was cancelled and restarted on a sole sourcing basis following a transition in GRA leadership. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) designated ITAS implementation as a key structural benchmark under Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility program, underscoring the system’s importance for revenue mobilization.

President Mahama was inaugurated for his second term on 7 January 2025 after defeating then Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the December 2024 elections. His administration has pledged to prioritize economic recovery, fiscal discipline and anti corruption measures following Ghana’s recent economic challenges.

Neither the Office of the President nor TCS has publicly responded to Amidu’s allegations regarding the motivations behind the tax waiver approval.