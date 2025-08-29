Amid Homowo Joy, A Royal Plea: Nii Odoi Kwao Family Head Decries “Chieftaincy for Sale”

The Nii Odoi Kwao family of Osu came to life as they celebrated the 2025 Homowo with vibrant displays of culture, togetherness, and joy.

Dressed in striking red traditional clothing,

family members and visitors filled the Nii Odoi Kwao ancestral home and surrounding streets, dancing to drums and local tunes.

The air rang with chants, singing, and the thump of ancestral drums as family members paraded through the Nii Odoi Kwao homestead to mark the festival.

Homowo, which translates to “hooting at hunger,” honours the Ga people’s historic triumph over famine and today stands for harvest, abundance, and communal strength.

This year’s festivities included family reunions, shared traditional meals Kpokpoi, and traditional rites designed to foster peace and unity within the family and beyond.

Addressing the media after sprinkling the traditional food, Kpokpoi, the Head of the Nii Odoi Kwao family of Osu, Nii Odoi Kwao II, has deep concern over the growing chieftaincy disputes in the Greater Accra Region, attributing the problem to individuals who use their wealth, often ill-gotten, to manipulate traditional affairs.

He said the interference of such individuals has led to the disruption of royal lineages, with people claiming titles that do not rightfully belong to them.

“Chieftaincy and royalty are founded on three principles, the foremost being heredity. A chief must come from the rightful lineage, as the institution is hereditary and ancestral. It is not something one can simply assume,” he stressed.

Nii Odoi Kwao II, lamented that the institution has now been reduced to a contest for the highest bidder, a trend that undermines its sacred traditions.

The Nii Odoi Kwao family head, therefore, appealed to the President, the Attorney General, and the Inspector General of Police to urgently intervene in the chieftaincy disputes.

According to him, many of the cases are already before the authorities, and firm action is needed if peace is to prevail in the country.

Nii Odoi Kwao II, further urged the government to decisively weed out impostors and criminals who have infiltrated the institution, stressing that just as every profession has disciplinary mechanisms to check misconduct, the same must apply to chieftaincy.

“The government must not remain passive but should empower the Ghana Police Service, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and the Judiciary to enforce the law without fear or favour. Only then can we restore dignity to the chieftaincy institution and stem the tide of disputes, especially in the Greater Accra Region,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Osu Homowo celebration at the family house in Osu, the esteemed Head of the Nii Odoi Kwao Family noted that many young people today place unnecessary pressure on themselves by comparing their lives to others who appear to be doing well materially.

According to Nii Odoi Kwao II, the quest for instant wealth often leads individuals

down a path of shortcuts and questionable decisions, which can have detrimental effects on their lives and the community at large.

He cautioned that such comparisons often lead to stress, which in turn drives some into drug use and harmful behaviours, resulting in addiction that is difficult to overcome.

“Life is a gradual journey. Do not compare yourself with friends or colleagues who may seem to be ahead. The fact that someone you finished school with now lives in an apartment while you still live with your parents does not mean you are failing,” he said.

Nii Odoi Kwao II, encouraged the youth to measure success by their own steady progress rather than by material

possessions such as cars or houses.

He stressed that there is no universal standard for success and warned against allowing social pressure to dictate life choices.

“There is no need to rush in life; you will succeed in your own time. Avoid unnecessary pressure, remain patient, and focus on building your future step by step,” he added.

Nii Odoi Kwao II, further advised the youth to focus on acquiring education, skills, and experience, which will serve as a solid foundation for their future endeavors.

“With a strong foundation, you will be better equipped to navigate the challenges of life and make informed decisions that will lead to lasting success”. Nii Odoi Kwao

II, added.

By Kingsley Asiedu