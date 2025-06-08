America’s Wealthiest Self-Made Female Celebrities Ranked in 2025 Forbes List

Richest Self Made Female Celebs In America
Forbes has released its 2025 ranking of America’s richest self-made women, featuring sixteen entertainment figures with fortunes ranging from $420 million to $3.1 billion.

Media pioneer Oprah Winfrey leads with a $3.1 billion net worth maintained through television projects and notable investments including a $75 million private jet acquisition.

Kim Kardashian follows at $1.7 billion, driven primarily by her shapewear brand Skims, which is preparing a Nike collaboration despite Coty divesting from her skincare line at a loss.

Third-ranked Taylor Swift reached a $1.6 billion valuation following her record-breaking $2 billion-grossing Eras Tour and reclamation of her music catalog last May. Rihanna retains billionaire status despite plateauing Fenty Beauty sales and leadership changes at Savage X Fenty lingerie. Music icons Madonna ($850 million) and Beyoncé ($780 million) continue earning substantially from touring, with the latter currently on her Cowboy Carter tour amid stalled Las Vegas residency negotiations.

Beauty entrepreneurs dominate the mid-list: Selena Gomez holds $700 million largely through her controlling stake in Rare Beauty ($370 million revenue in 2024), while Kylie Jenner maintains a $680 million fortune with Kylie Cosmetics. Veteran entertainers Barbra Streisand ($650 million), Dolly Parton ($610 million through Dollywood), and Celine Dion ($500 million) demonstrate enduring portfolio strength.

Television figures Ellen DeGeneres ($600 million via licensing) and Judge Judy Sheindlin ($480 million through her Amazon Prime deal) appear alongside musicians Katy Perry ($450 million after her $225 million catalog sale) and actresses Reese Witherspoon ($430 million post-Hello Sunshine valuation decline) and Sandra Bullock ($420 million).

The compilation underscores how these women transformed celebrity into diversified business empires across media, beauty, and entertainment, weathering industry volatility through strategic brand building and intellectual property control.

