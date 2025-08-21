Americans Shift to Road Trips as Labor Day Travel Trends Transform

A new report reveals significant changes in how Americans are approaching Labor Day travel this year, with road trips dominating plans as air travel declines.

Nearly two-thirds of travelers will drive to their destinations while only 13 percent plan to fly, reflecting concerns about costs and recent aviation safety incidents.

The data shows Generation Z travelers are particularly cautious about flying, with one in five skipping air travel altogether due to safety concerns. Friday emerges as the most challenging day for flight delays, with just 76 percent of flights arriving on time, while Sunday and Tuesday offer the best reliability at 86 percent.

Economic pressures are reshaping holiday plans across generations. Nearly one in five Americans have scaled back or shortened their Labor Day plans due to rising costs, while 17 percent will work through the weekend to earn extra income. Many are opting for budget-friendly alternatives like local staycations, backyard barbecues, and outdoor activities instead of traditional travel.

The report highlights how inflation and changing priorities are transforming one of America’s busiest travel weekends. While 60 percent of Americans have regretted Labor Day travel in past years due to weather, crowds or costs, many are finding creative ways to maintain traditions while spending less.