American Teen Calls Elon Musk’s Comments on Her Appearance “Demeaning”

Elon Musk has drawn criticism after commenting on the physical appearance of Audrey Morris, a 19-year-old American teenager who faced deportation from Denmark. The Tesla chief executive officer wrote in a now-deleted post on X Sunday, “8 or above level hotness should get an exemption”, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Morris, who spoke to The Daily Beast and appeared on TMZ Live Tuesday, described Musk’s remark as “crazy” and said she was surprised that attention from the 54-year-old billionaire centered on her looks instead of her academic achievements or volunteer work.

“I wasn’t surprised [by Musk’s input], I guess you could say, because from the beginning, the second that my case was kind of made public, it has been about appearances and because, ‘oh, she’s blonde and she’s white!’ And so the thing he said in of itself wasn’t shocking to me, but coming from him, yes, it was definitely…I was floored,” Morris told The Daily Beast.

“It would’ve been really cool if he commented something like, ‘Oh wow, look how many academic things she’s reached,’ or whatever. That would’ve been great. It could have been so helpful,” she said. “[But] if this just at least brings it to the attention of anyone who cares, then I’m fine with being embarrassed a little bit. That’s okay”.

Morris told Newsweek in a statement, “My wish is for moral integrity and academic achievements never to be overshadowed by appearances because my faith teaches me that our true worth comes from within”.

Morris moved to Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, when she was 9 years old while her mother pursued a PhD. She remained on her mother’s visa “as an accompanying child,” but that permit expired in June 2024. Her visa problems began when she moved into her high school dorms in a different city, Viborg. After formally changing her address, she learned it was against the conditions of her visa to not be living in the same residence as her mother.

Morris escaped immediate deportation and was given a residency permit lasting 10 years. However, she was denied citizenship, even though her American mother and 15-year-old brother had it granted. Before her residence permit was finalized earlier this year, the possibility of deportation was so real that she made contingency plans to return to the US, which would have meant leaving behind her family and long-term boyfriend.

“I have my grandparents and some friends in the USA. But Denmark is my home. One hundred percent. I am as Danish as a foreigner can possibly be,” she told Stifstidende in January. “Even in a tightly regulated system, there just has to be room for real people and real lives and not just paperwork, because a technicality literally changed my entire life,” she told The Daily Beast.

Social media users quickly condemned Musk’s comments. One user wrote, “You were 36 when she was born,” while another stated, “Billions of dollars and still creepy.” Others criticized the appropriateness of a middle-aged father of at least 14 children publicly commenting on a teenager’s appearance.

Musk’s representatives have not responded to requests for comment regarding his remarks about Morris.