American R&B Star Sisqó Marvels at Lagos Hotel Suite After Ghana Performance

American R&B sensation Sisqó has expressed amazement at his accommodation in Lagos, Nigeria, following his recent performance in Ghana. The “Thong Song” hitmaker took to Instagram to share his astonishment at what he described as possibly the largest hotel room he’s encountered during his extensive career.

The singer arrived in Ghana on September 25, 2025, where he performed at the Rhythm & Brunch Concert’s second anniversary celebration. After wrapping up his Accra engagement, Sisqó traveled to Lagos, where his accommodation left him genuinely impressed.

In a video posted to his social media, the 46-year-old artist captured the expansive suite, emphasizing its remarkable size. “This might be the biggest hotel room I’ve ever stayed in,” he wrote in the caption. “My room had rooms inside of rooms.”

The Grammy-nominated performer’s West African tour marks another chapter in his enduring connection with the continent’s music fans. His Ghana appearance drew significant attention, with traditional dancers greeting him at Kotoka International Airport in a cultural welcome that quickly went viral on social media.

While Sisqó didn’t reveal which Lagos hotel hosted him, Nigeria’s commercial capital has been competing with other African cities to attract international artists through world-class hospitality offerings. The entertainment industry’s growing focus on African markets has prompted hotels across major cities like Lagos, Accra, and Johannesburg to upgrade their facilities specifically for high-profile guests.

The “Unleash the Dragon” rapper’s enthusiasm for his Lagos lodging reflects the broader transformation of West Africa’s hospitality sector. International hotel chains and luxury properties have expanded across the region in recent years, responding to increased tourism and business travel.

Sisqó’s multi-city West African tour demonstrates the continent’s rising prominence on global entertainment circuits. What was once considered an occasional stop for international acts has become an essential component of many artists’ touring schedules, driven by enthusiastic audiences and improving infrastructure.

The Baltimore native first gained worldwide recognition in the late 1990s with the R&B group Dru Hill before launching a successful solo career. His distinctive platinum blonde hair and energetic performances made him one of the era’s most recognizable figures. Despite the passage of time, his music continues to resonate with fans across generations and continents.

Nigeria’s entertainment and hospitality industries have grown significantly, positioning Lagos as a key destination for international performers. The city’s vibrant nightlife, expanding middle class, and passionate music culture make it an attractive market for artists seeking to engage with African audiences.

For now, Sisqó appears to be savoring both his West African reception and the creature comforts that come with it. His social media post has generated considerable engagement, with fans expressing pride in Africa’s hospitality standards and hoping for more performances across the region.