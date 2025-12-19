American rapper Wiz Khalifa sentenced to nine months in Romanian prison over cannabis possession

American rapper Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced to nine months in prison by a Romanian court over cannabis possession, though uncertainty remains about whether he will serve the time.

The Constanta Court of Appeal on Thursday, December 18, handed down the sentence after Khalifa was convicted of possession of dangerous drugs without right for personal consumption. The decision is final and came after a lower court in Constanta County in April issued Khalifa a criminal fine of 3,600 lei, about 830 dollars, but prosecutors appealed. According to court documents, the rapper whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz was found in possession of more than 18 grams of cannabis.

The case stems from an incident in July 2024 when Khalifa was detained after allegedly smoking cannabis on stage at the Beach, Please! Festival in Costinesti, a coastal resort in Constanta County. Prosecutors said he consumed some of the cannabis during his performance. Following the arrest, the 38 year old Pittsburgh rapper posted an apology on social media stating he did not mean any disrespect to Romania by lighting up on stage.

Romania enforces some of the strictest drug laws in Europe, where cannabis possession even for personal use remains a criminal offense and can carry penalties ranging from fines to prison sentences of up to two years. The country classified cannabis as a high risk medication just over a decade ago. Romanian physicians cannot prescribe cannabis to patients, though those who receive prescriptions from elsewhere in the European Union are allowed to enter the country with proper documentation.

It is not clear whether Romanian authorities will seek to file an extradition request, since Khalifa is a United States citizen and does not reside in Romania. At present, there appears to be no serious risk of him serving the sentence. The rapper is currently in the United States and was recently seen making a cameo appearance at another artist’s concert in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, sources close to Khalifa indicate his legal team is in the process of appealing the nine month sentence. The rapper has not publicly addressed the latest ruling on his social media accounts beyond his initial apology issued last year after the incident.

The prosecution was handled by Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, which appealed the initial fine seeking a harsher punishment. The case does not involve drug trafficking charges but strictly concerns possession for personal use. Khalifa was briefly detained during legal proceedings in 2024 before being released without being remanded in custody.

The sentencing highlights stark contrasts in cannabis laws between Romania and the United States, where possession and consumption remains illegal at the federal level but is treated differently at state level. Twenty five American states have fully legalized cannabis use medicinally and recreationally, while an additional 21 have assigned it a mixed status. It remains fully illegal in only five states.

Khalifa rose to prominence with his breakout mixtape Kush and Orange Juice and is known for hits including Young, Wild and Free and Black and Yellow. During his performance in Romania, he was seen smoking a large hand rolled cigarette while singing on stage. The rapper has built a public persona closely tied to cannabis culture throughout his career.

The final outcome of the case remains uncertain as Khalifa’s legal team pursues appeals and Romanian authorities have not indicated whether they will seek extradition. The nine month sentence represents a significant escalation from the initial fine imposed by the lower court earlier this year.