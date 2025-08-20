American Promoter Launches Boxing Series with Bukom Talent Showcase

An American businessman is bringing a fresh vision to Ghana’s boxing heartland.

David Bishop, through his Bishop Boxing Promotions, hosted a media workout in Accra to preview this weekend’s “Best of Bukom” event.

He told journalists his ultimate goal extends beyond single fights—he aims to build a full-scale academy to develop local talent.

The event at Labone’s Goodbox Gym featured several of Ghana’s promising boxers, all preparing for Saturday’s card at the Bukom Boxing Arena. Bishop expressed his admiration for the skill and determination he’s found in Bukom, noting this event would be the first in an ongoing series. Winners will receive special rings as recognition of their achievements.

Fighters like Commonwealth silver medalist Joseph Commey and champion Theophilus Allotey addressed the media, each promising an explosive performance for fans. The card features several rising stars alongside established names, ensuring a diverse mix of experience and young talent.

The Ghana Boxing Authority’s acting president, Roger Barnor, attended the event and offered his support to the boxers. He also confirmed the GBA’s congress has requested a three-month extension to their current term to properly organize elections. The official weigh-in is scheduled for Friday at the Bukom Arena, setting the stage for what promoters hope will be a memorable night of boxing.