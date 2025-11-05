Representative Riley Moore has declared that China lacks authority to influence American foreign policy decisions, responding sharply to Beijing’s criticism of President Donald Trump’s threatened military intervention in Nigeria.

Moore, a Republican from West Virginia, posted his remarks on social media platform X on November 4, defending Trump’s stance on protecting Christians allegedly facing persecution in Nigeria. The congressman stated that President Trump was absolutely right to defend Christians who are suffering horrific persecution and martyrdom for their faith.

Moore accused China of hypocrisy, citing recent arrests of approximately 30 Christian pastors across several Chinese cities and alleged treatment of ethnic minorities. He wrote that China will not dictate American foreign policy and that Washington will not be lectured by a communist autocracy.

The exchange occurred after Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning expressed firm opposition to any country using religion and human rights as an excuse to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs. Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, Mao stated that as Nigeria’s comprehensive strategic partner, China firmly opposes threatening other countries with sanctions and force.

Trump announced on November 1 that he had instructed the Department of War to prepare for possible action if Nigeria’s government does not stop killings of Christians by radical Islamists. The president designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern on November 1, threatening to cut all assistance to the West African nation.

The European Union reaffirmed its solidarity with Nigeria on November 5, with Ambassador Gautier Mignot emphasizing respect for the nation’s sovereignty and commitment to strengthening cooperation in peacebuilding and interfaith dialogue. Mignot told the News Agency of Nigeria that the EU’s position was rooted in long standing partnership and shared values with Nigeria, not influenced by external actors.

The EU ambassador stated that while Nigeria faces challenges in human rights and freedom of religion, its legal and institutional framework provides for fundamental freedoms. He added that the EU would continue to implement several peacebuilding initiatives across Nigeria and support programs on deradicalisation and reintegration of former members of non state armed groups in the northeast.

The Economic Community of West African States issued a response noting that terrorist attacks in the region affect people of all religious denominations, including Muslims, Christians, and adherents of other faiths. ECOWAS warned that inflammatory statements could undermine regional efforts and embolden extremist elements already exploiting ethnic and religious divisions.

The regional bloc stressed that terrorist attacks do not target a single religious group and appealed for unified global support through coordinated security and humanitarian strategies. ECOWAS called for strengthening collaborative intervention frameworks while avoiding public statements that risk misinforming global audiences about the nature of insecurity in the region.

The diplomatic tensions reflect broader geopolitical competition between Washington and Beijing over influence in Africa. China has emerged as the leading trading partner for many African nations in recent years, while American engagement on the continent has faced challenges from foreign aid reductions and internal political divisions.

Chinese foreign policy under President Xi Jinping emphasizes principles including mutual respect for sovereignty, peaceful coexistence, and non interference in internal affairs. By contrast, the United States State Department maintains that American foreign policy must serve national interests, evaluating each initiative on whether it makes America safer, stronger, or more prosperous.

Moore is the United States lawmaker who initiated the bill to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern in the House of Representatives. The congressman, who is Catholic, has repeatedly highlighted anti Christian violence in Nigeria in previous legislative efforts.

Nigeria’s government has urged the United States to respect its sovereignty and refrain from deploying American forces to Nigerian territory. Presidential aide Daniel Bwala stated that Nigeria is capable of managing its own internal security without foreign military involvement.

The confrontation highlights deepening divisions between major powers over questions of humanitarian intervention, sovereignty, and the appropriate international response to religious violence in developing nations. All three major actors in the dispute maintain different visions for global order and the permissible extent of cross border action to address alleged human rights violations.