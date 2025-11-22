American Investors Explore Potential of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab Region

A group of American investors carried out a visit to Dakhla on Wednesday to explore the region’s economic potential and identify the most promising sectors.

During this mission, the delegation—composed of businesspeople from the city of Great Neck—learned about the business climate, ongoing infrastructure development, and prospects for bilateral cooperation in several areas of common interest.

This visit is part of the implementation of the twinning agreement signed between the city of Dakhla and the city of Great Neck, aimed at developing economic partnerships and strengthening cooperation based on a win-win approach.

In a statement to the press, American investor Lior Cohen said that the mission seeks to “develop joint projects and identify new investment opportunities in the region,” noting that the delegation hopes to establish lasting economic relations with local actors in the region.

For his part, American healthcare investor Edwin Cohen Azarkian stated that the favorable conditions he observed during his first visit to Dakhla—combined with the region’s remarkable economic momentum—encouraged him to return to further examine the investment prospects it offers and identify sectors with strong development potential.

At the same time, the president of the Dakhla Communal Council, Erragheb Hormatallah, noted that the delegation conducted field visits including the Dakhla Atlantic Port, agricultural operations, aquaculture projects, and several industrial units, adding that these visits allowed the American delegation to see first-hand the region’s development dynamic.

For his part, the director of the Regional Investment Center (CRI), Ahmed Ktir, noted that the American delegation “said it was impressed by the significant progress achieved in the region, particularly in terms of infrastructure and investments.”

During this visit, a presentation was given to the American delegation, focusing on the region’s economic strengths, ongoing structuring projects, and the promising investment opportunities available across several sectors.

The American delegation also held meetings with the Wali of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region and governor of the Oued Eddahab province, the president of the Dakhla Communal Council, and the director of the Regional Investment Center of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab, as well as the regional president of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM).

During these meetings, emphasis was placed on the prospects for economic cooperation between Dakhla and the city of Great Neck, the investment opportunities offered by the region in various promising sectors, and the efforts undertaken to support investors and strengthen territorial attractiveness.