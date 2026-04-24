Amerado Returns With Honest New Single Obiaa Nte Mase

Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, known professionally as Amerado, has released a new solo single titled “Obiaa Nte Mase,” a Twi phrase that translates directly to “nobody understands me,” marking one of his most personal records to date.

The track, produced by IzJoe Beatz, arrives on Friday, April 24, 2026, and strips away the energy of his more high-octane material in favour of something quieter and more deliberate. Built on a slow to mid-tempo arrangement layered with moody piano chords and soft percussion, the production gives Amerado room to speak rather than perform, and he uses that space carefully.

Lyrically, “Obiaa Nte Mase” sits at the intersection of self-reflection and social commentary. The MicBurnerz Music frontman addresses the weight of being judged without context, navigating public expectations, and the quiet pressure of staying on course when those around you do not fully grasp your path. There are no featured artists on the record, keeping the focus entirely on his voice and his message.

The song is not the first time Amerado has worked with IzJoe Beatz. The producer contributed to Amerado’s second extended play, Patience, released in October 2021, which reached number one on Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, and YouTube before winning Best Extended Play at the 2022 3Music Awards. That collaborative history is evident in how naturally the production suits his delivery here, giving the song a lived-in, unhurried quality.

Amerado switches between Twi and English with the ease that has long defined his style, allowing every line to carry meaning beyond its rhythm. The record does not chase trends. It leans into the kind of grounded, message-led rap that has made him a consistent voice in Ghanaian hip-hop since his breakout years following the Solid FM Freestyle Show in 2015.

“Obiaa Nte Mase” is available now across major streaming platforms.