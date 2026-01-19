Amerado Releases Eight Artist Collaboration Single Aseda

Kumasi rapper Amerado has released a new hiplife single bringing together eight prominent Ghanaian artists on a track centered on gratitude and spiritual reflection.

The song titled Aseda, released January 16 on major streaming platforms, features Strongman, Kweku Flick, Oseikrom Sikani, Ypee, Kofi Jamar, Okyeame Kwame and gospel artist Broda Sammy. Producer Qhola Beatz handled production for the collaboration that translates to Thanksgiving in the Twi language.

Each featured artist delivers verses reflecting on personal journeys, successes and faith experiences. Broda Sammy provides a worship segment that transforms the hiplife track into what promoters describe as both a street anthem and spiritual moment. The collaboration represents one of the largest ensemble pieces in recent Ghanaian hip hop releases.

Amerado, whose real name is Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, has established himself as a leading voice in Kumasi’s rap scene since emerging in 2015. The 29 year old became the first rapper from Kumasi to win Best Rapper awards at both the Ghana Music Awards and the 3Music Awards, marking historic recognition for artists outside the capital Accra.

The rapper’s career gained momentum after placing third at the Solid FM Freestyle Show in 2015, leading to a recording contract with MicBurnerz Music. His 2017 single I Am earned inclusion among Pulse Ghana’s top 10 Ghanaian songs for January that year. He later appeared on Sarkodie’s 2018 hip hop track Biibi Ba, which received nominations at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Amerado became the third Ghanaian artist to receive an Audiomack certification plaque for surpassing 100 million streams in December 2024. He serves as brand ambassador for Ghana Cocoa Board’s domestically manufactured chocolate initiative.

The collaboration includes several artists who have worked together previously on Kumasi based projects. Strongman, Amerado’s former label mate at MicBurnerz Music, has collaborated extensively within the Ashanti Region hip hop community. Kweku Flick gained prominence through viral singles and collaborations with major Ghanaian artists.

Okyeame Kwame, often called the Rap Doctor, brings veteran status to the project. The rapper has maintained relevance across multiple decades in Ghana’s evolving music industry. His inclusion alongside younger artists demonstrates the cross generational appeal Amerado seeks with the release.

Kofi Jamar and Ypee both contributed to the 2020 track Ahodwo Las Vegas, which featured multiple Kumasi rappers and exceeded one million YouTube views. That collaboration, which also included Amerado, helped establish what became known as the Kumerica movement celebrating Kumasi’s distinct hip hop identity.

Oseikrom Sikani represents the newer generation of Kumasi rappers who emerged during the Kumerica wave. His participation continues the theme of showcasing talent from the Ashanti Region’s capital city.

The gospel crossover element through Broda Sammy’s contribution reflects a growing trend in Ghanaian music where secular and religious artists collaborate. Such partnerships have become increasingly common as artists explore hybrid sounds that appeal across audience segments.

Filmmaker Sniper Boy directed the official music video for Aseda, incorporating cultural imagery and unity themes according to promotional materials. The visual component amplifies the song’s message through what organizers describe as striking scenes emphasizing brotherhood and shared success.

Amerado has been building momentum through his annual My Motherland Concert series held in Ejisu each December. The third edition in December 2025 attracted between 15,000 and 20,000 attendees and featured Okyeame Kwame as co headliner alongside artists including Sista Afia, Joyce Blessing, Strongman, Yaw Tog and Kofi Jamar.

The rapper’s Yeete Nsem series, described as Ghana’s first news casting rap format, established his reputation for lyrical commentary on current events. The weekly releases cover politics, social issues and cultural topics, building a dedicated following for his socially conscious approach to hip hop.

Industry observers note the Aseda collaboration demonstrates Kumasi’s continued influence on Ghana’s music landscape despite historical dominance by Accra based artists. The track’s emphasis on thanksgiving and spiritual gratitude aligns with broader themes in contemporary Ghanaian music where artists increasingly incorporate faith elements into mainstream releases.

Streaming data and commercial performance figures for the single remain unavailable at this early stage. However, the star power of eight featured artists suggests strong initial listener interest across the participating artists’ combined fan bases.

The release positions Amerado to maintain visibility in Ghana’s competitive music market as 2026 begins. His ability to assemble high profile collaborators reflects the industry relationships he has cultivated through consistent output and strategic partnerships since breaking through nearly a decade ago.