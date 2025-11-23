Ambulance Service Trainer Apologises Following Viral Video Controversy

A National Ambulance Service (NAS) trainer has issued a public apology after a viral TikTok video showed him addressing a recruit in what many described as discriminatory conduct at the training facility in Nkenkaasu.

Philip Kwame Twumasi apologised to the Fulani community and the wider public following intense criticism of his interaction with recruit Karim Latif at the National Ambulance Training School in the Offinso North District of Ashanti Region. The footage, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, prompted the service to launch an immediate investigation on Saturday, 22 November 2025.

In a recorded video apology, Twumasi insisted the incident had been misunderstood and that he meant no disrespect. He claimed the exchange was intended to encourage the recruit.

“This is Commander Twumasi, I’m here to apologise to my dear Fulanis wherever they’re in West Africa and the World. The video I made with my recruit was just a video to encourage him to tell every other person that you can make it in life when focused,” he stated.

The trainer described the interaction as lighthearted. “Behind the video, you could see that we were laughing together and he was giving me some slow march. I didn’t mean to insult Fulanis. I didn’t mean to look down on Fulanis or show disrespect. I respect you people a lot.”

Twumasi appealed for forgiveness from traditional leaders and prominent figures. “I apologise to the world, all the security services, all the Fulanis everywhere you are. All the chiefs in all the countries in the world, forgive me. Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and your wife forgive. It will never happen again.”

He emphasised that the recruit remains a friend who approaches him when needing assistance. “I apologise that some of you will let bygone be bygone, and forgive me. He’s my friend and he comes to me if he needs anything.”

The NAS released an official statement signed by Deputy Director of Public Relations Simmons Yussif Kewura, condemning the conduct shown in the footage. The service described the video as disturbing and reaffirmed its zero tolerance policy on bullying, harassment, and discriminatory behaviour within its training facilities.

“We are deeply disturbed by the actions depicted in the video,” the statement read. “We strongly condemn any form of bullying, harassment, or discriminatory behavior.”

Management promised swift action if the investigation confirms misconduct. The service indicated it would take immediate disciplinary action against Twumasi if found guilty of the allegations.

“The safety and well-being of our recruits is our top priority,” Kewura stated. “NAS is committed to maintaining a culture of respect, inclusivity, and professionalism, and we will not tolerate any behavior that undermines this.”

The training school in Nkenkaasu was established with support from traditional leaders in the Offinso area, with the late paramount chief Nana Wiafe Akenten III playing a key role in providing land for the facility. The institution serves as one of several training centres preparing emergency medical technicians for service across Ghana’s healthcare delivery system.

Some members of the public have questioned the sincerity of Twumasi’s apology, stating they have reservations and will await the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings before commenting further. The service has not specified a timeline for completing the investigation but indicated it would provide public updates as information becomes available.

The incident has triggered broader discussions about professional conduct and cultural sensitivity within Ghana’s emergency services sector. The NAS continues to face operational challenges including inadequate funding, limited infrastructure, and staffing concerns while maintaining its role as a critical component of the nation’s healthcare emergency response system.