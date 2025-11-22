Ambulance Service Investigates Trainer Over Viral TikTok Incident

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) has launched an immediate investigation into a viral TikTok video showing a trainer speaking harshly to a recruit at its training facility in Nkenkaasu, the Offinso North District of Ashanti Region.

NAS released a statement on Saturday, 22 November 2025, describing the footage as disturbing and reaffirming its zero tolerance policy on bullying, harassment, and discriminatory conduct within its training facilities. Deputy Director of Public Relations Simmons Yussif Kewura signed the official communication.

The video captured Philip Kwame Twumasi, a trainer at the National Ambulance Training School, addressing recruit Karim Latif in a manner that triggered widespread public outrage. Many viewers described the interaction as inappropriate, prompting swift action from service management.

“We are deeply disturbed by the actions depicted in the video,” the statement read. “We strongly condemn any form of bullying, harassment, or discriminatory behavior.”

The service indicated it would take immediate disciplinary action against Twumasi if the investigation confirms misconduct. “We are investigating the incident and will take immediate disciplinary action against Philip Kwame Twumasi if found guilty of the allegations,” NAS stated in its official communication.

Twumasi subsequently issued a recorded video apology to the Fulani community across West Africa and beyond, explaining that the clip was meant to encourage the recruit and had been taken out of context.

“This is Commander Twumasi. I’m here to apologize to my dear Fulanis wherever they’re in West Africa and the World,” he stated in the video. “I respect you people a lot. I’m very sorry. Forgive me. It will never happen again.”

The trainer insisted he never intended to insult or look down on Fulani people, though some critics questioned the sincerity of his apology, stating they have reservations and will await the outcome of disciplinary proceedings before commenting further.

NAS management emphasized that the safety and wellbeing of recruits remains its highest priority. “The safety and well-being of our recruits is our top priority,” the statement stressed.

The service reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining professional standards across all operations. “NAS is committed to maintaining a culture of respect, inclusivity, and professionalism, and we will not tolerate any behavior that undermines this,” management stated.

The Paramedic and Emergency Care Training School at Nkenkaasu serves as the only facility of its kind in the West African sub-region. NAS was established in 2004 as an agency of the Ministry of Health through collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service.

The facility trains Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) who form the backbone of Ghana’s pre-hospital emergency medical services. The school has conducted multiple passing out parades, graduating hundreds of EMTs who serve across the country’s emergency response system.

NAS operates under the National Ambulance Service Act, 2020 (Act 1041) and has grown from seven stations in three regions to maintaining presence in every district nationwide. The service currently employs over 3,000 paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

The incident has drawn attention to workplace conduct standards within emergency service training institutions. NAS assured the public that the matter is receiving urgent attention and promised to provide updates as the investigation progresses.

Service management reiterated that it will not tolerate conduct that undermines the dignity of recruits or the broader public, treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

The training school relies on donations and government support to maintain operations. Traditional leaders in the Offinso area previously donated the land for the facility, with the late paramount chief Nana Wiafe Akenten III playing a key role in its establishment.

NAS continues to face operational challenges including inadequate funding, limited infrastructure, and staffing concerns. However, the service has maintained its reputation as a critical component of Ghana’s healthcare delivery system, responding to thousands of emergency cases annually.

The investigation outcome will determine what disciplinary measures, if any, will be implemented against the trainer. Management has not specified a timeline for completing the inquiry but indicated it would provide public updates as information becomes available.