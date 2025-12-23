Amber Rose Defends Nicki Minaj Over Trump Support

Model and media personality Amber Rose has publicly defended rapper Nicki Minaj following backlash over her support for United States President Donald Trump, arguing that the artist is entitled to her political views in a free country.

Speaking to TMZ reporters on Tuesday, Rose, who has openly supported Trump for years, said Minaj did nothing wrong by expressing her political beliefs. “I think she did a great job, an amazing job,” Rose said. “We live in a free country. She has a right to her own political opinion just like everyone else does.”

Rose’s comments come after Minaj made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest convention in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The rapper participated in an interview with Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk who was killed by a sniper in September 2025. During the appearance, Minaj praised Trump and Vice President JD Vance, calling them role models for young men.

When asked about concerns that Minaj’s political stance could alienate her LGBTQ+ fanbase, Rose dismissed the criticism. “She didn’t say anything wrong. She didn’t say anything about the LGBTQ+ community at all,” Rose said. “Why do people think everybody over there is homophobic? I’m not homophobic. My assistant has been with me for 11 years. He’s Black and gay. I have a bunch of trans friends. So does Nicki. I don’t know why people twist our words or think that because we endorse Trump that we hate gay people and trans people.”

During her AmericaFest appearance, Minaj described Trump as handsome and dashing while expressing admiration for both the president and vice president. “I love both of them,” she said. “Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.” She also stated that Trump “has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high.”

The White House subsequently amplified clips of Minaj’s endorsement on its official X account, highlighting her statement that the current administration is “filled with people with heart and soul” who make Americans proud. Vice President Vance also praised Minaj during his speech at the event, saying she said something “really profound” and commending her stance against treating people differently based on race or sex.

However, the appearance included an awkward moment when Minaj accidentally referred to Vance as “the assassin JD Vance” while attempting to praise his political skills. The comment drew uncomfortable silence from the audience, given that Erika Kirk’s husband was killed by a sniper less than four months earlier. Minaj quickly paused and covered her mouth after realizing her mistake. Kirk later acknowledged the faux pas but said it was acceptable because “we know what’s in your heart.”

Minaj’s political transformation has drawn significant attention due to her past criticism of Trump. In 2018, she was among several celebrities condemning Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policy that separated more than 5,000 children from their families at the Mexico border. Born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and Tobago in December 1982, Minaj shared her own story of arriving in the United States at age five as an undocumented child.

“I came to this country as an illegal immigrant. I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror and panic these kids feel right now? Not knowing if their parents are dead or alive, if they’ll ever see them again.”

In 2020, Minaj stated she would “not gonna jump on the Trump bandwagon” following years of criticizing his anti immigration politics. During her Sunday appearance with Kirk, she addressed her political evolution, saying “it’s OK to change your mind.”

The rapper also used her AmericaFest platform to discuss gender issues, stating she believes children should be proud of their identities regardless of race or background. She expressed opposition to what she described as efforts to make some children feel badly about themselves. Her comments drew both praise from conservatives and criticism from progressive supporters who accused her of making transphobic statements.

Rose spoke enthusiastically about Minaj’s appearance at the Turning Point USA event, describing the exchange in glowing terms. Rose herself has been a vocal Trump supporter and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention during his campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Minaj has reportedly gained more than 100,000 followers on social media following her public expressions of support for Trump and conservative causes. She has been actively engaging with supporters and critics on her platforms, recently stating that conservatives are “the cool kids” while dismissing criticism from detractors.

The rapper deactivated her main Instagram account in October 2025 but has remained active on other social media platforms where she continues to share her political views and respond to both supporters and critics of her recent political alignment.