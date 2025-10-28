Ambassador Victor Smith Rallies Ghanaian Patriotic Spirit in Iowa

In a moment that blended diplomacy, pride, and purpose, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Victor Smith, issued a heartfelt call to Ghanaians in Iowa: “Get involved in the development of your country.” His message, delivered during the prestigious Borlaug Dialogue, was more than ceremonial, it was a rallying cry to awaken the power of the diaspora.

Ambassador Smith was accompanying Ghana’s Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, whose presence at the global agricultural summit underscored Ghana’s commitment to innovation, food security, and international collaboration. The Borlaug Dialogue, named after Nobel Laureate Norman Borlaug, convenes world leaders, scientists, and policymakers to tackle the planet’s most pressing agricultural challenges. Ghana’s participation was not only strategic, it was symbolic of a nation ready to lead.

But it was the Ghanaian community in Iowa that stole the spotlight. Despite the short notice, they turned out with warm greetings, and unmistakable pride. Ambassador Smith, visibly moved, thanked them for their swift mobilization and unwavering support. “This,” he said, “is the spirit that builds nations.”

His remarks went beyond gratitude. They were a challenge to every Ghanaian abroad, to see themselves not as distant observers, but as active architects of Ghana’s future. Whether through investment, advocacy, knowledge-sharing, or cultural preservation, the diaspora holds untapped potential to shape the nation’s trajectory.

The Vice President’s presence at the Borlaug Dialogue was a testament to Ghana’s global relevance. But the Ambassador’s message was a reminder: relevance begins at home, and home includes every Ghanaian, no matter where they reside.