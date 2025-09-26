Amazon Pays Historic US$2.5 Billion Settlement Over Deceptive Prime Practices

Amazon has agreed to a groundbreaking $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), resolving allegations that the e-commerce giant manipulated consumers into unwanted Prime memberships through deceptive interface designs and deliberately complicated cancellation procedures.

The settlement, announced Thursday, requires Amazon to pay a $1 billion civil penalty to the FTC and provide $1.5 billion in refunds to an estimated 35 million customers impacted by what regulators called “sophisticated subscription traps.” Eligible customers will receive up to $51 within 90 days, marking the largest consumer refund program in FTC history for subscription-related violations.

The resolution came just days after trial proceedings began, ending a two-year legal battle that originated during the Biden administration. FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson characterized the outcome as a historic victory, stating the agency secured a “record-breaking, monumental win for the millions of Americans who are tired of deceptive subscriptions that feel impossible to cancel.”

Federal regulators accused Amazon of employing manipulative user interface elements during checkout processes, making Prime enrollment appear necessary for purchases while obscuring the subscription nature of the service. The FTC alleged that cancellation procedures were intentionally labyrinthine, forcing customers through multiple confirmation screens and retention offers designed to discourage membership termination.

Under the settlement terms, Amazon must implement substantial changes to its subscription practices. The company is required to eliminate misleading checkout buttons and provide clear, conspicuous disclosures about Prime’s terms during enrollment. Additionally, Amazon must establish streamlined cancellation processes that allow customers to terminate subscriptions without navigating complex retention sequences.

Amazon spokesperson Mark Blafkin maintained the company’s position of non-admission, stating that Amazon and its executives “have always followed the law.” The spokesperson emphasized that the settlement allows the company to “move forward and focus on innovating for customers” while working to make Prime enrollment and cancellation processes “clear and simple.”

The financial impact represents a significant but manageable cost for Amazon. The $2.5 billion settlement equals approximately 5.6% of Prime’s $44 billion subscription revenue from the previous year. Prime membership, priced at $14.99 monthly or $139 annually, has evolved beyond expedited shipping to include streaming entertainment, grocery delivery, and fuel discounts.

Former FTC Chair Lina Khan, who initiated the lawsuit, criticized the settlement as insufficient, arguing that resolving the case before trial completion allowed Amazon to “pay its way out” of potential liability findings. Khan characterized the penalty as “a drop in the bucket for Amazon,” suggesting the financial consequences inadequately address the alleged violations’ scope.

The settlement establishes precedent for subscription service regulations as consumer protection agencies increasingly scrutinize “dark patterns” in digital commerce. For Amazon, the resolution eliminates ongoing litigation uncertainty while requiring operational changes that could affect customer acquisition strategies across its subscription services portfolio.