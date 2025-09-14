Amazon Indigenous Forests Reduce Disease Risk Across Eight Countries

Indigenous-managed forests across the Amazon Basin significantly reduce the incidence of 27 diseases affecting the region’s 33 million residents, according to new research published in Communications Earth and Environment. The study examined health data from 1,733 municipalities representing over 74% of the Amazon across eight countries from 2001 to 2019.

Researchers from the International Union for Conservation of Nature found that municipalities closest to healthy forests on Indigenous lands experienced lower rates of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases caused by forest fires, as well as reduced incidence of illnesses transmitted by animals and insects. The findings emerge as forest fire season begins across the region.

The comprehensive analysis covered Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Suriname, Venezuela, and French Guiana, tracking nearly 30 million cases of fire-related, zoonotic, and vector-borne diseases over two decades. Conditions studied included Chagas disease, malaria, hantavirus, leishmaniasis, and spotted fevers, many of which lack readily available treatments.

Paula Prist, Senior Programme Coordinator of IUCN’s Forests and Grasslands Programme, emphasized that Indigenous forests provide health benefits extending far beyond traditional medicinal plants. The research demonstrates that intact forests themselves serve as protective barriers against fire-related respiratory and cardiac threats affecting millions of people.

Deforestation has accelerated across the region due to agricultural expansion, oil drilling, and infrastructure projects including roads and hydropower facilities. Intentionally set fires used to clear land for cattle grazing and crops have become particularly threatening to both forest ecosystems and human health.

Forest fire smoke exposure increases risks of respiratory symptoms, heart disease, stroke, emphysema, lung cancer, bronchitis, asthma, and chronic cardiopulmonary problems. Brazilian Amazon fires alone caused an average of 2,906 premature deaths annually from cardiopulmonary disease and lung cancer between 2002 and 2011.

Climate change impacts including higher temperatures and reduced rainfall have intensified wildfire frequency and severity across the Amazon. These conditions create public health emergencies as thick smoke forces schools and businesses to close while overwhelming hospital systems with respiratory patients.

Ana Filipa Palmeirim, visiting professor at Federal University of Pará and study co-author, noted that remote forest fires spread pollution across vast distances through wind patterns, creating widespread health crises even in areas far from burn sites. Children and elderly residents face particular vulnerability during fire seasons.

The research builds upon previous studies showing that Indigenous forests in the Brazilian Amazon could prevent approximately 15 million respiratory and cardiovascular infections annually by absorbing pollutants from forest fires. This protective effect demonstrates measurable health benefits from maintaining intact forest ecosystems.

Indigenous Peoples’ land management practices consistently reduced disease incidence across the study region, supporting arguments that recognizing and enforcing Indigenous land rights provides benefits for climate, biodiversity, and public health simultaneously.

The timing of the research publication precedes COP30 climate negotiations scheduled for Belém, Brazil, adding scientific evidence to discussions about forest conservation strategies and Indigenous rights recognition in international climate agreements.

Study findings indicate that landscapes with stronger legal protections for Indigenous territories showed greater health benefits, suggesting that policy frameworks supporting Indigenous land rights translate into measurable public health improvements across the Amazon Basin.