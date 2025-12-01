Amazon and Google Launch Revolutionary Multicloud Networking Partnership

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud unveiled a groundbreaking multicloud networking service on November 30, 2025, allowing companies to establish private, high-speed connections between the two computing platforms in minutes rather than the weeks traditionally required. The collaboration between two fierce technology rivals marks a fundamental shift in cloud interoperability at a time when internet disruptions can trigger massive global outages and financial losses.

The announcement comes just over one month after a major AWS outage on October 20, 2025, that paralyzed thousands of websites worldwide and temporarily crippled popular platforms including Snapchat and Reddit. Analytics firm Parametrix estimated that American companies alone incurred between $500 million and $650 million in losses during that disruption, highlighting the critical need for more resilient cloud infrastructure.

The new offering integrates AWS Interconnect Multicloud with Google Cloud’s Cross-Cloud Interconnect to enhance network interoperability. Robert Kennedy, Vice President of Network Services at AWS, described the collaboration as representing a fundamental shift in multicloud connectivity. The service eliminates complexity associated with physical infrastructure components by providing high availability and security built directly into the standard.

Rob Enns, Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Networking at Google Cloud, said the partnership enables customers to move data and applications between clouds with simplified global connectivity and enhanced operational effectiveness. The joint network addresses challenges that have historically forced customers to take complex do-it-yourself approaches to managing global multi-layered networks at scale.

AWS and Google Cloud are introducing an open specification for network interoperability alongside the managed service. The specification creates opportunities for other cloud providers to contribute and implement similar solutions in their own environments, potentially benefiting customers across the industry. This approach moves away from physical infrastructure management toward a managed, cloud-native experience.

The service allows customers to provision dedicated bandwidth on demand and establish connectivity in minutes through their preferred cloud console or application programming interface (API). Previously, connecting different cloud workloads required companies to choose between public connectivity with no bandwidth guarantees or building complex private connectivity that could take weeks or months to provision.

Salesforce has been named among early users of the new architecture. Jim Ostrognai, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Salesforce, said the company’s Data 360 platform requires robust, private connectivity to integrate with the broader information technology landscape. The AWS service allows Salesforce to establish critical bridges to Google Cloud with the same ease as deploying internal AWS resources.

The collaboration delivers quad-redundancy across physically redundant interconnect facilities and routers to ensure reliability and security. Customers can create connections and adjust bandwidth as needed using pre-built capacity pools. Built-in resiliency, streamlined support, and infrastructure fully managed by the service providers enable customers to remove overhead associated with managing physical devices or virtual routing objects.

The service launched with availability in key locations including Northern Virginia, Oregon, London, and Frankfurt. Rapid expansion to additional global locations is planned. During preview, customers can access flexible, on-demand bandwidth starting at 1 gigabit per second (Gbps), with plans to scale up to 100 Gbps at general availability.

AWS remains the world’s largest cloud platform with $33 billion in third-quarter revenue, more than double Google Cloud’s roughly $15 billion for the same period. Despite this revenue disparity, both companies recognize that customers increasingly operate across multiple platforms and expect seamless connectivity between them, creating demand for interoperable solutions.

The partnership signals growing recognition among cloud providers that multicloud architectures have become strategic imperatives for organizations. A Forbes survey highlighted that 82 percent of respondents anticipate artificial intelligence (AI) services will increase demand for multicloud networking due to scarcity of specialized accelerator resources and availability of diverse AI agents across different vendors.

Tech companies including Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon are investing billions to build infrastructure capable of handling surging internet traffic driven by growing AI demands. The accelerating need for computing power to support AI services has intensified focus on cloud capacity and connectivity. AWS alone expects to spend approximately $125 billion in capital expenditures during 2025, with spending likely to increase in 2026.

The multicloud service provides several key benefits for enterprises. Companies gain higher reliability through redundant paths across providers, reducing vulnerability to single-provider outages. Data transfers become faster, reducing latency for global operations. Deployment times shrink dramatically, enabling businesses to stand up secure cross-cloud networks in minutes instead of weeks. Cloud migrations and hybrid architectures become easier and less risky.

Admiral James Stavridis, former United States Southern Command leader, noted that over 50 percent of Fortune 500 companies currently use Google’s Cross-Cloud Network. The AWS collaboration significantly expands reach and capability for these existing users while making multicloud approaches practical for many more organizations.

Analysts expect more firms to split workloads across clouds because latency is no longer the main blocker. Faster private links cut data transfer overhead that previously made cross-cloud operations prohibitively slow or expensive. This freedom lowers vendor lock-in and opens clearer paths for multicloud strategies where companies can place workloads where they perform best without heavy network penalties.

The alliance creates a formidable front against Microsoft’s Azure, the world’s second-largest cloud provider. By ensuring their systems work better together, the first and third-largest players in the cloud market make a compelling case for enterprise customers to diversify storage and computing needs rather than committing to a single vendor. Microsoft Azure and Oracle are expected to respond with clearer cross-connect options or new pricing moves.

The partnership represents both technical and strategic advancement. Faster multicloud paths make hybrid and cloud-agnostic approaches more credible. Organizations handling real-time data, gaming, video, high-frequency finance, or large-scale AI workloads stand to gain the most from low-latency interconnect capabilities. Teams managing critical traffic flows should test pilot links for single applications before expanding.

Some gaps remain in the offering. Pricing must be clarified across regions and use cases. Cross-cloud orchestration still needs mature tools. Integration of identity and monitoring across providers will take time. Carbon impact and routing policies across provider backbones may also need transparency. Smaller customers may find the offering costly compared to cloud-native networking methods.

Industry observers have characterized the announcement as competitors waking up to customer realities rather than simply being polite. The move reflects understanding that modern enterprises require flexibility to leverage strengths of different cloud platforms without artificial barriers imposed by provider ecosystems.

The service announcement was made during AWS re:Invent 2025, Amazon’s annual cloud and AI conference taking place in Las Vegas. The event has featured numerous product announcements including agentic AI capabilities, advanced speech models, and infrastructure enhancements designed to support next-generation computing workloads.