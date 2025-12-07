Amasu Hosts Historic Bono Regional Farmers Day Celebration

Amasu in Dormaa Central Municipality has hosted the 41st Bono Regional Farmers Day celebration for the first time in history, honouring farmers’ contributions to national development while renewing discussions about boosting tourism assets like the Duasidan Monkey Sanctuary.

The celebration, themed Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, brought together hundreds of farmers from across the region, showcasing diverse food crops, agro-products and agricultural innovations. Traditional and religious leaders from various municipalities graced the occasion in full regalia, adding cultural depth to the ceremony.

Bono Regional Minister Joseph Addai Akwaboa called for strengthened national commitment to policies and sustainable practices that will secure the future of agriculture. He stated that agriculture remains the backbone of the regional development agenda, noting that in the Bono Region, 65 percent of households depend directly on farming and agro-processing.

The minister emphasized that government and stakeholders must consciously pursue programmes that will lift the sector, ensure food security and improve livelihoods. He announced that the Akokor Nketenkete poultry initiative will be piloted in two districts, Dormaa East and Dormaa West, to boost local poultry production and support youth involvement in agriculture.

The Queenmother of Amasu, Nana Yaa Korkor Sekyiwaa, commended farmers for their resilience and dedication despite numerous challenges. She appealed to government to rehabilitate the Amasu road, describing it as a major hindrance to transporting farm produce from the area.

Nana Yaa Korkor stated that most foodstuffs that feed markets come from Amasu, adding that a better road network will ease transportation and reduce post-harvest losses. The queenmother also advocated establishment of a poultry processing factory in Amasu to create jobs and boost the local economy.

Municipal Chief Executive for Dormaa Central Dominic Adoma Ameyaw commended farmers for their contribution to economic growth. He also praised government for resetting the agricultural sector to improve productivity and farmer welfare across the region.

The prestigious Regional Best Farmer award went to 54 year old Daniel Tachie, who used the occasion to call for greater inclusion of farmers in national agricultural policy formulation. He told media after receiving his award that farmers must be at the table when decisions about the sector are made, noting their practical experience is key to shaping effective policies.

Several deserving individuals and schools were honoured for excellence in farming and agricultural education. Abdullai Adiata won Regional Best Female Farmer while Reverend Chief Inspector Joseph Bronya Sotitey took the Best Regional Cocoa Farmer award. Elder Isaac Gyabaah was named Best Poultry Farmer and Yeboah Ussain won Best Youth Farmer.

In the education category, Estifranka Senior High School in Wenchi was recognized as Best SHS in Agriculture. Nchiraa Roman Catholic B Junior High School in Wenchi won Best JHS in Agriculture, while Mframaso Methodist Anglican Basic School in Wenchi took the Best Primary School in Agriculture honour.

The event, filed by journalist Daniel Donkor, highlighted not only the region’s agricultural accomplishments but also the broader call to uplift community assets. Leaders believe tourism development at sites such as the Duasidan Monkey Sanctuary can complement agriculture in promoting economic growth in the Bono Region.

The historic hosting of the regional celebration in Amasu represents recognition of the community’s significant contributions to food production. The municipality has long served as a major agricultural hub supplying foodstuffs to markets across the region and beyond, though infrastructure challenges continue to hamper efficient distribution.

Farmers expressed optimism that increased government attention to agricultural development will translate into tangible improvements. They called for sustained investment in rural infrastructure, access to affordable credit and extension services that can help modernize farming practices and increase productivity across the region.

The celebration underscored the vital role agriculture plays in the Bono Region’s economy and the need for coordinated efforts among government, traditional authorities and development partners to support farmers. Participants left with renewed commitment to advancing food security while exploring complementary opportunities in agro-processing and tourism development.