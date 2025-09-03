Amantin Community Bank Profit Surges 222 Percent, Proposes Dividend

Amantin and Kasei Community Bank has proposed paying GH¢1.49 million in dividends to shareholders after posting a 222 percent profit increase that lifted earnings to GH¢5.99 million in 2024.

The Bono East Region-based bank announced the dividend proposal during its 20th annual general meeting, with payouts of GH¢0.37 per share pending Bank of Ghana approval, which is required for all banking sector dividend payments.

Board Chairman Richard Owusu Afriyie attributed the strong performance to expanded lending activities and significant deposit growth that nearly doubled customer funds held by the community bank.

Total deposits surged 81.66 percent to GH¢148.1 million from GH¢81.5 million in 2023, reflecting what bank officials described as renewed investor and customer confidence in the institution.

Profit after tax climbed from GH¢1.85 million in 2023 to GH¢5.99 million last year, marking one of the strongest annual performances in the bank’s two-decade history.

The community bank’s lending portfolio expanded 69.62 percent to GH¢42.98 million, up from GH¢25.34 million in 2023, as the institution increased support for micro, small and medium enterprises, agriculture, and local businesses.

Total assets appreciated 80.45 percent to GH¢167.9 million from GH¢93.06 million, strengthening the bank’s balance sheet and operational capacity for future expansion.

Investment activities surged 102.44 percent, rising to GH¢76.19 million from GH¢37.63 million the previous year, while gross income reached GH¢29.82 million compared to GH¢17.93 million in 2023.

The bank maintained a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17.78 percent, well above the Bank of Ghana’s 10 percent regulatory requirement, demonstrating financial stability and prudent risk management practices.

Afriyie emphasized the strong capital position as evidence of the bank’s resilience against market volatility and capacity to support future growth while protecting depositor funds.

As part of its social development commitment, the board approved transferring GH¢599,186 from 2024 profits into the bank’s corporate social responsibility fund, which had a working balance of GH¢293,092.86 at the year’s start.

The bank disbursed GH¢112,700 during 2024 to support community initiatives including education, health, and social interventions, with notable contributions to infrastructure projects at Amantin, Kokrompe, and Kajaji Senior High Schools.

Infrastructure expansion continued with the relocation of the bank’s Kejetia branch to an ultra-modern building complex in Kumasi, designed to improve workspace efficiency and customer convenience.

The institution has secured land at Yeji for future branch relocation and enlargement as part of its long-term expansion strategy across the Bono East Region and neighboring areas.

Community banks in Ghana serve primarily rural and semi-urban populations, providing banking services to areas often underserved by larger commercial banks while supporting local economic development.

The sector has experienced growth in recent years as regulatory reforms and improved economic conditions have enabled smaller financial institutions to expand operations and improve profitability.

Amantin and Kasei Community Bank’s performance reflects broader trends in Ghana’s community banking sector, where institutions have benefited from increased financial inclusion initiatives and growing demand for localized banking services.

The proposed dividend represents approximately 25 percent of the bank’s 2024 profit after tax, indicating management’s confidence in sustaining strong performance while maintaining adequate capital reserves for continued growth.

Bank of Ghana approval for the dividend payment is expected within standard regulatory timeframes, with shareholders likely to receive distributions in the coming months pending final regulatory clearance.