Amansie Rural Bank Crosses GH¢1bn Deposits, Doubles Profit in 2025

Amansie Rural Bank Public Limited Company (PLC) has recorded its strongest financial performance to date, with pre-tax profit doubling to GH¢73 million in the year ended December 2025, driven by a surge in deposits past the GH¢1 billion mark and a near-doubling of its loan book.

The results mark a second consecutive year of sharp profit growth for the Antoakrom-based institution, which had posted GH¢36 million in pre-tax profit for 2024, itself a 208 percent rise on the prior year. The 2025 figure represents a further increase of 102.69 percent, according to figures released by the bank.

Deposits grew 48.3 percent to GH¢1.02 billion from GH¢687.8 million a year earlier, while total assets expanded 51.85 percent to GH¢1.16 billion. Loans outstanding rose 77.91 percent to GH¢182.5 million, and the bank’s net worth nearly doubled to GH¢108.8 million. Capital also grew 95.39 percent to GH¢12.8 million over the same period.

Founded in 1983 and rebranded from Amansie West Rural Bank Limited to its current name in 2021, the bank describes itself as the leading rural bank in the Ashanti Region. The institution serves communities across the Amansie enclave through a range of savings, loan and digital banking products, including USSD banking and mobile money integrations.

Chief Executive Officer Frederick Kwakye Kyei leads day-to-day operations alongside a nine-member executive team, with Board Chairman Ben Kwakye-Adeefe overseeing governance. The bank’s loan products span express loans, microfinance and small and medium enterprise (SME) credit facilities, while its digital channels have expanded customer access in underserved communities.

Beyond lending, the bank spent GH¢1.05 million on corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in 2024, a 151 percent increase on the previous year, including the construction of a community pavilion at Antoakrom. A scholarship scheme reintroduced in 2024 disbursed approximately GH¢45,000 to ten students.